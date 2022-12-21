Church collaborates with local organizations to open temporary warming space for freezing nights (copy)

Pastor Paul Carlson said helping those less fortunate through the frigid weather this week is something the Holy Spirit has been preparing them for throughout the past few years.

He said his church, Calvary Lutheran on King Street in Morganton, will be welcoming with open arms up to 20 of its neighbors who are experiencing homelessness to escape the cold temperatures expected to blow in just in time for the holidays.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will plummet to 17 degrees Thursday night with a chance of rain changing into a freezing mix and snow after midnight. On Friday, the wind is expected to hit gusts of 35-45 mph and and could cause travel difficulties, downed trees and power outages, according to its hazardous weather outlook. Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to be 26 degrees, with Friday night’s low dropping down to seven degrees.

Folks seeking a place to warm up Thursday night and Friday night will be asked to lineup on the side of the church near the entrance to its Fellowship Hall at 8 p.m., Carlson said. They’ll be briefed on the night’s events, get signed in and welcomed inside. A soup dinner will be served at 9 p.m., with lights out at 10 p.m.

Check-in will close at 10 p.m., but the Morganton Department of Public Safety and Burke County EMS will be able to refer people to the shelter after it closes.

Breads and pastries will be served around 6 a.m., and guests can begin cleaning up their areas and leaving for the day at 6:30 a.m.

For now, the space only is available Thursday night and Friday night, Carlson said. In a letter to his congregation posted on the church’s Facebook page, Carlson said they are working on another solution for the rest of the weekend, but for now, opening the Fellowship Hall for this warming space is a trial run. He said they don’t have the leadership or the volunteers in place to be able to open it again Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

So far, Carlson said more than two dozen people have asked how they can help.

“Every day, and actually every hour, more and more people are stepping forward and asking how they can help,” Carlson said.

He said they’ve received support from Burke United Christian Ministries, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Burke County Friends for Animals, the other churches along King Street and MDPS.

“We are truly a space that is welcome to all people, and we mean all people,” Carlson said.

It feels almost like a sign from above that the cold weather will blow in around Christmastime, Carlson said.

“I think the timing is more than a coincidence,” Carlson said. “This weekend, when the temperatures are going to be the lowest, we’ll be gathering together in our warm sanctuary to worship He who comes as Emmanuel, God with us, and whose story is one of not having any room in the inn when He was born in a manger. The least we can do is open up our Fellowship Hall and provide a warm space for the Christ whom we meet in one another on the streets, especially since that is who Jesus identifies with the most.”

Helping others is a good feeling, but it goes beyond that, Carlson said.

“It’s a powerful thing,” Carlson said. “Feelings have a lot to do with it, but we’re also trying our best to be as well prepared as we can, to get as many experienced people involved with this so that we can do it right.”

While they may only be able to offer the space for Thursday and Friday nights, Carlson said he hoped this would help kick-off a more permanent, prepared solution for addressing cold weather needs.

“This is something I’m hoping will be a springboard into a network of care, a circle of care for our neighbors here in Morganton and in Burke County,” Carlson said. “It’s something I’m hoping that we will have prepared to be sustainable whenever temperatures drop like this. We have needs for people who are willing to work together, to collaborate and work through the obstacles that will arise.”

The volunteer application can be found at https://bit.ly/3HU45Co. Carlson said they’d like to build a list of about 70 volunteers who could help when the need for such a service arises in Burke County.