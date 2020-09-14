Church expands ministry to include building homes

“Since 2009, Open Hearts Bakery at St. Matthews United Methodist Church has operated as a social enterprise spreading hope and purpose within the community,” said Madelyn Russ, the bakery’s coordinator, who is helping to launch the new organization. “OHB works with its employees on job and life skills so they can take the next positive step for themselves and their families. As a result, OHB has seen its employees move on to stable full-time employment and increase economic stability for themselves and their families. But, while working with economically vulnerable people, OHB has continually seen that lack of decent, affordable housing holds many back from true stability and the ability to thrive. The more research we did, the more we found out about the county-wide lack of affordable housing, and that we are not alone in trying to correct this problem.”