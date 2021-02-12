Church foundation grant supports patients’ spiritual needs

VALDESE — Burke Hospice and Palliative Care has received a $2,000 grant from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation to support spiritual services offered to the patients and families enrolled in hospice care.

Hospice care extends beyond medical needs to include emotional and spiritual support for patients and their loved ones. Spiritual support is traditionally provided through chaplain services.

The foundation grant is being used to create spiritual tool kits for Burke Hospice chaplains to use. The kits will equip them with items needed to support hospice patients regardless of their faith or spiritual beliefs.

The role of a hospice chaplain is to honor and support the spiritual needs of their patients during the end-of-life process, said Laura Roach, Burke Hospice support services coordinator. A chaplain serves as an integral member of the hospice care team and meets patients where they are with their spiritual needs, beliefs and goals.

Roach, who oversees spiritual care at Burke Hospice, said the role and purpose of a chaplain can be very nuanced and is often misunderstood.