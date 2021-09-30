Church moves annual bazaar outdoors with pumpkin patch

A Morganton Church is reimagining a holiday tradition, keeping it alive despite the current coronavirus outbreak in Burke County.

North Morganton United Methodist Church will host its annual church bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, approximately six weeks earlier than the event has been held in past years. Church leaders decided to turn the bazaar into an outdoor event this year to reduce risks associated with COVID-19, so it made sense to choose a date earlier in the season while the weather is more likely to be warm, according to Ruth Duckworth, one of the event’s organizers.

As a result, the bazaar will now coincide with the church’s other longstanding autumn tradition, the enormous pumpkin patch that has appeared in front of the church every October since 1999.

“We’re known as the pumpkin church,” Duckworth said. “Holding them together is a new thing for North Morganton, and I think it’s going to work well.”

On Saturday, Oct. 2, more than 2,500 pumpkins will arrive at the church. The pumpkin patch will be open through Halloween, and all proceeds will support local missions.