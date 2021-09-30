Church moves annual bazaar outdoors with pumpkin patch

A Morganton Church is reimagining a holiday tradition, keeping it alive despite the current coronavirus outbreak in Burke County.
North Morganton United Methodist Church will host its annual church bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, approximately six weeks earlier than the event has been held in past years. Church leaders decided to turn the bazaar into an outdoor event this year to reduce risks associated with COVID-19, so it made sense to choose a date earlier in the season while the weather is more likely to be warm, according to Ruth Duckworth, one of the event’s organizers.
As a result, the bazaar will now coincide with the church’s other longstanding autumn tradition, the enormous pumpkin patch that has appeared in front of the church every October since 1999.
“We’re known as the pumpkin church,” Duckworth said. “Holding them together is a new thing for North Morganton, and I think it’s going to work well.”
On Saturday, Oct. 2, more than 2,500 pumpkins will arrive at the church. The pumpkin patch will be open through Halloween, and all proceeds will support local missions.
Duckworth hopes that connecting the two events will offer an extra layer of benefit for the community. The pumpkins are grown by members of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and delivered to the church each year by a ministry called Pumpkin Fundraisers. Last year, the pumpkin patch raised more than $12,000, splitting the proceeds with the ministry, which reinvests their share back into the Navajo Nation, providing more than 700 jobs in a community whose unemployment rate is often as high as 40%. North Morganton reinvests its portion of the proceeds back into the community supporting local missions and community agencies.
Duckworth said this year’s bazaar will feature a bake sale with what she believes are “the best baked goods in town,” as well as a Christmas room with lightly used Christmas decorations, trees, lights and wreaths. She also said a home goods store would feature all kinds of household items and a boutique featuring scarves, jewelry and other personal accessories. All items in the home goods store and the boutique are gently used. Duckworth also said there would be refinished furniture available at the bazaar, as well as a silent auction. She also lauded the handiwork of the church’s women, which will be on display at a homemade crafts section of the event featuring dish towels, handmade “scrubbies” for pots and pans, homemade jellies, jams, fudge and pimento cheese, as well as a myriad of other craft items and treats.
“We’re blessed with talented people at North Morganton,” she explained. “The bazaar is a church-wide effort. Everyone in the church contributes something, the men, the youth, everyone.”
In addition to bringing the church together, the bazaar also is the church’s major fundraising event each year. The last bazaar raised more than $23,000, with a portion of the money going to support local missions and community organizations.
“Everything stays right in Burke County,” Duckworth said. “We support hospice (Amorem), Options and Mimosa Christian Counseling every year. The church also gives a lot to families, to helping people pay utility bills and giving to the school system for kids who cannot pay for their lunch.”
Duckworth added that the church recently sent $1,000 to help victims of recent flooding in western North Carolina, saying they often send out emergency donations for disaster relief and other immediate needs as they arise.
In 2020, due to the pandemic, the bazaar had to be scaled back, limited to a drive-thru bake sale. While Duckworth said the bake sale was still a huge success, she believes it was time to find a way to expand the effort and find a way to bring back the full event. She believes having the event outside will allow them to showcase all their products, baked goods and crafts while still allowing participants to stay safe and socially distance.
“COVID stopped us from doing a lot of things, but we’re coming back,” she said. “It’s a great thing. It brings the church together and brings the community together. With all the sickness and everything, we need some excitement.”
Duckworth hopes more churches and community organizations will find creative solutions to bring people together like this while also keeping people safe from risks associated with COVID-19.
North Morganton’s annual bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the church parking lot. The Pumpkin Patch will be open every day between Oct 2-30 from 10 a.m. until dark Monday through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. until dark on Sundays. For more information, visit northmorganton.com or call the church at 828-432-8940. North Morganton United Methodist Church is located at 990 Sanford Drive in Morganton.