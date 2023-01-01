Church, neighborhood rally around couple displaced by fire

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Pamela Hensley is normally a very sound sleeper, but she said she is thankful something woke her up unexpectedly on Wednesday morning.

“I was sound asleep, something got me up,” she told The News Herald. “I didn’t hear nothing, I didn’t smell nothing, I didn’t know what was going on … I got up, went into the living room and the back of the chair was on fire.”

Pamela’s husband, Tommy, was in the back room at the time.

“I hollered for my husband,” she said. “He come around and he tried to put it out … he couldn’t get it out, so he told me to get my phone, call 9-1-1 and get out of there.”

Tommy tried again to put the fire out before the smoke finally forced him to evacuate.

The early morning fire on Wednesday at 150 Green St. in Rutherford College ended up destroying most of the Hensley’s home leaving them with nothing but a small shed on the property and the few personal possessions they were able to salvage from the wreckage. According to Burke County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Within hours, the Hensley’s church, Thrive Church in Morganton, began rallying around them. Since the couple did not have property insurance, Thrive’s pastor, the Rev. Paul Kidd, and other church leaders are developing a three-month plan to get the Hensley’s back on their feet. The backbone of the effort is a giving portal Kidd has set up on the church’s website.

“Together, we will take what we get and get them through and then look at, within three months, having that house torn down, the back building renovated or a new little trailer put out front,” Kidd said.

Kidd said routing these donations through the church is the best way to maximize the impact of donations.

“Anything that comes in, we can give 100% to them, versus things like GoFundMe,” he said. “It also allows us to track every dollar for full accountability.”

Right now, Kidd believes monetary donations are the best way to help the Hensley’s since they don’t have the space to store any donated items. As for clothing, he said it was one of the few things Tommy and Pamela were able to salvage from the wreckage.

“He had the door closed to the back room, so that one back room didn’t get burned as much,” he said. “They were able to go back and get most of their clothes.”

Kidd said the couple will likely need donations of furniture and other household supplies in a few months, but for right now, the priority is collecting the money they will need to get a roof back over their heads.

“If you have a couch or a table or something like that and you can hold onto it for a few months, they’re probably going to need it soon,” he said. “Right now, though, we just don’t have anywhere to put it.”

For now, the Hensley’s are staying with their neighbor and longtime friend, Cecilia Mayfield, occupying a small bedroom with one twin size bed and an air mattress. Pamela said Mayfield opened her home to them without even giving it a second thought.

“When the fire department asked if we had someplace to go, Cecilia said, ‘they’re coming to my house,’” Pamela Hensley said.

Mayfield feels like giving them a place to stay is the least she can do after all they have done for her over the years.

“We’ve always taken care of each other over here,” she said. “My husband died, it’ll be nine years in April, and they’ve come over when things have happened — a pipe broke, or anything happened. They’ve always been here to help me, so it’s the least I could do to give back.”

For Mayfield, rallying together is also part of the culture of the neighborhood.

“It’s just like we’re family here,” she said. “The whole neighborhood, we always try to help.”

Mayfield said her faith in God also motivates her help.

“We’re supposed to love each other,” she said. “God is with us and He helps us to love each other.”

Still, the Hensley’s recognize the commitment and sacrifice Mayfield, Kidd and the members of Thrive Church are displaying to support them during this difficult time.

“It really humbles me that somebody thinks that much of me to help me out,” Pamela said. “I never realized how much me and my family were loved until this happened.”

Despite all they’ve lost, the Hensley’s say the outpouring of support has shown them how much they still have left.

“All of the people that we go to church with, they’re all family,” Pamela said. “We would go out of the way and help somebody if we could, so I am just really humbled about that.”

To donate to help the Hensley family get back on their feet, visit https://thrivenc.churchtrac.com/give and select “Hensley house fire fund” on the drop-down menu. Kidd said 100% of every dollar donated will go directly to the Hensley family and you can either donate by creating an account or by selecting “give as a guest.” Kidd said donors can share their name with the Hensley family or they can remain anonymous.