A church official will share information at an upcoming event about a project recognizing local African American churches.

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Brenda Gilbert, archdeacon for the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, who will discuss the Breaking Barriers Pilgrimage at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its Coffee at the Museum series. The presentation is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served.

The Breaking Barriers Pilgrimage, which takes place Saturday, is a tour of historically Black Episcopal churches in the diocese’s district, according to a press release on the event. The tour, also being held in honor of Black History Month, will include stops at churches in Asheville, Morganton, Lincolnton, Rutherfordton, Tryon, Murphy and Franklin. Church members will hold open house events and share the history of their congregations.

“Barrier Breakers was launched in February 2021 as a featured video series for Black History Month,” the press release said. “The series aimed to amplify black voices and featured short interviews with five people of color in the Diocese of Western North Carolina. Since then, the pilgrimage has stretched beyond the month with the opportunity to listen to the voices of people of color who have uncovered the history of these churches. The project aligns with the ongoing mission of the Diocese of WNC to build beloved community and dismantle racism through acknowledgement and understanding of the history of this region and The Episcopal Church as a whole.”

Gilbert worked as a preschool teacher assistant in Georgia and as a nursery school teacher in Germany before devoting herself to ministry, according to her biography. She has served as chapter president and diocesan president of The Order of The Daughters of The King in the Diocese of Western North Carolina. She is a graduate of the Education For Ministry program and received her three-year diaconal education through the Diocese of WNC.

She was ordained a vocational deacon in 2016 and appointed as archdeacon by Bishop José McLoughlin in 2019. As archdeacon, she has overseen the Barrier Breaker video series for the diocese and the creation of the Virtual Pilgrimage Tour of Historically Black Churches in Western North Carolina.

Gilbert serves on the board of The Christian Prayer and Healing Center in Gastonia and as treasurer for the nonprofit organization HELP (Helping Everyone Leave Poverty). She also serves on the Commission on Ministry and as a mentor to deacons for The Iona Collaborative through The Seminary of The South West in Austin, Texas. She currently serves as the deacon at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gastonia.

She encouraged people to come to the presentation to learn more about how the diocese is honoring the legacy of historically African American congregations in its district.

“Out of all they’ve overcome, these churches have a powerful story to tell, one we all need to hear,” Gilbert said. “Come and experience the stories of Miss Annie Avery, the Venerable James T. Kennedy (former archdeacon), and others, and let their stories come alive.”