Church opens thrift store in Morganton

A local church has opened a thrift store in Morganton as a ministry outreach effort.

The VCOG Thrift Store, named after the Victorious Church of God in Morganton, opened Feb. 28 in West Union Plaza at 904 W. Union St. in Morganton. The store is open Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Church members donated items for the store’s inventory, according to member Terri Shelton.

“It is our desire to be a ministry in our community,” Shelton said. “Our goal is to love and share the love of Christ with people through our fellowship. Many church-goers volunteered throughout the opening days. Many worked all day to get the store ready, and lots of members donated racks and shelving. Some members built from scratch shelving as well.”

The store includes clothing and accessories for men, women and children, as well as household items and furniture. Shelton said they don’t need volunteers to work in the store at this time, but would appreciate donations of clean items.

“The store is a family-friendly environment, with smiling faces who love to fellowship, and the prices are very reasonable,” Shelton said.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Ken Vanbuskirk, is excited about the new venture.

“We hope to provide the community with a new thrift store experience (with) friendly staff, affordable quality items and a desire to come back again,” Vanbuskirk said. “The proceeds from this store go to fund ministries at our church. The additional goal is to reach out about our church and the spiritual experience our customers and others can have – to share his (God’s) spirit and word.”

For more information, visit the “Victorious Church of God” Facebook page.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.