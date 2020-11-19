Church to hold drive-thru bake sale

This weekend, a local church is planning an event that will feed the community's sweet tooth and support local ministries and nonprofit agencies at the same time.

North Morganton United Methodist Church will hold a drive-thru bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church's parking lot at 990 Sanford Drive in Morganton.

The event will replace the church’s annual Christmas bazaar, which has been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19, said the event's organizer, Ruth Duckworth.

"This is our only fundraiser this year," she explained. "Usually, we have a bazaar, but because of COVID, it's not going to be able to happen."

Duckworth said clipboards with a list of available items will be given to drivers when they arrive at the parking lot. Customers will be able to write down their orders without leaving their vehicles, and volunteers will fill them. Volunteers will take all of the recommended precautions, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing to avoid spreading the virus.

"We're going to make sure it's safe," she said. "Everyone will be safe in their cars, and we'll hand everything through the window. We'll have masks on, and we hope the drivers will have masks on also."