Church to offer community outreach event

First Baptist Church of Morganton invites the community to enjoy a fun outdoor event.

The church will hold its inaugural “Summer Celebration” from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton. The free celebration will include live music, food trucks, games for kids and door prizes.

The event represents an effort by the church to engage with the local community, according to the church’s outreach team.

“The goals of the outreach team and First Baptist Church focus on encouraging interaction between our membership and our community in order to encourage spiritual growth,” said Jane Moody, FBC outreach team member. “We want to provide invigorating, vibrant, diverse and sustainable congregational programs relevant to our community. FBC Morganton wishes to share the love of Christ to all in our community. This is an opportunity to share that love through a non-traditional church function, which provides family-friendly entertainment. Our goal is that others in our community feel the love of Christ and as a result, might want to visit our church in the future.”

She highlighted the benefits of belonging to a church family.

“Church family is so important for support, encouragement and biblical direction as we deal with so many of these culturally centered social issues today,” Moody said. “Someone who is not involved in a church may want to get more information about First Baptist or may want to learn more about what a personal relationship with Christ means.”

She said a group from the church will kick off the entertainment at 5 p.m. by singing a variety of music. Then the band 1st Train will perform from 6-8:45 p.m.

“They are a 9-piece band with trumpet, saxophone, guitars and vocals,” Moody said. “Their repertoire is mostly popular horn-driven music of the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

The church will provide outdoor family games, such as corn hole and ring toss. Visitors may register for door prizes, and names will be drawn during intermission at the event.

“We hope that everyone who attends has a fun and relaxing evening and can see and feel the love our church has for our community,” Moody said. “We also hope they will get to know some of the members of our congregation. Look for the purple First Baptist T-shirts and please say ‘Hello!’”

People will have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages from the Rolling Red Shed and Handy's Kettle Corn food trucks that will be onsite during the celebration. The church will provide free hot dog meal vouchers to the first 100 children, ages 12 and younger, who attend the event with a parent.

“We will also be collecting school supplies such as pencils, crayons, colored pencils, wide-ruled composition notebooks and notebook paper, disinfecting wipes and facial tissues,” Moody said. “We will distribute these to local elementary schools.”

She encouraged people to come out for an evening of music, food and friendly faces.

“This will be an evening of fun and games, along with great music that will appeal to all ages,” Moody said. “We hope that those attending (and even those just passing by) will feel the love of Christ through fun and fellowship. We welcome all at First Baptist Church Morganton and want those in our community who choose a faith-led, faith-filled life to have a family to worship with in their journey. Come join us for a non-traditional family fellowship opportunity with others in our community. Come share in the food, fun, laughter and love.”