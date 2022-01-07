Church uses arts to help children experience faith

“To be made in the image of God means that you have the ability to create,” Hinson said.

She added that the program’s simplicity and openness make it a powerful way to approach spiritual formation in children’s ministry.

“One of the things about Godly Play is that it invites questions,” Hinson said. “There’s always a time for students to process the story and to think about it on their own terms. I believe this can transform the message and allow the listener to look at the things that maybe the story doesn’t say instead of just what it does.”

Hinson believes this creative approach has the power to transform the way children think about and engage with spiritual practices.

“Godly Play is a very calming approach to spiritual formation,” she said. “When I have observed it myself, I’ve found it to be transformative.”

Hinson believes that everyone in the church, not just children, can benefit from Godly Play’s approach to spirituality.