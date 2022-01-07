Church uses arts to help children experience faith

A local church has implemented an innovative new curriculum to help revitalize its children’s ministry and draw young families back to church.
In October, Oak Hill United Methodist Church launched “Godly Play,” an interactive children’s curriculum focused on creativity and experience. In Godly Play, children are introduced to spiritual practice through Bible stories, artistic expression, play and discovery.
“Godly Play is an elemental and experiential curriculum for children’s spiritual formation,” said Dr. Amalie Hinson, worship arts director at Oak Hill UMC. “It involves manipulatives and a story. In Godly Play, there is a story time, there is an art response time and then there is a time called ‘feast.’”
According to Hinson, “Feast” is a replication of communion done in a way that helps children engage in and understand the ritual. In addition to these elements, Hinson, a longtime music educator, incorporates a music element into Oak Hill’s Godly Play program.
According to the Godly Play website, the program focuses on more than simply communicating theological knowledge to children. Instead, it is a holistic approach to spiritual formation, helping children discover and explore spiritual practice through “wondering and play.” At its heart, Godly Play helps children learn to “listen for God and to make authentic and creative responses to God’s call.” This focus on creativity is a significant factor that first drew Hinson to Godly Play.
“To be made in the image of God means that you have the ability to create,” Hinson said.
She added that the program’s simplicity and openness make it a powerful way to approach spiritual formation in children’s ministry.
“One of the things about Godly Play is that it invites questions,” Hinson said. “There’s always a time for students to process the story and to think about it on their own terms. I believe this can transform the message and allow the listener to look at the things that maybe the story doesn’t say instead of just what it does.”
Hinson believes this creative approach has the power to transform the way children think about and engage with spiritual practices.
“Godly Play is a very calming approach to spiritual formation,” she said. “When I have observed it myself, I’ve found it to be transformative.”
Hinson believes that everyone in the church, not just children, can benefit from Godly Play’s approach to spirituality.
“I feel like Godly Play works,” Hinson said. “It’s so basic and gets back to the root of faith that we would all benefit from some time in the Godly Play circle, not just children, but it feeds the souls of the adults that are involved as well.”
According to the Rev. Paul McClure, pastor of Oak Hill United Methodist, Godly Play is part of a larger outreach and community involvement strategy that includes cooperation with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and Oak Hill Elementary School.
“I see this as part of the ongoing mission of the church,” McClure said. “It’s central to what we see as our mission and outreach to the community to reach people of all ages with the gospel and disciple people — to help them grow in their faith, understanding and participation in the life of faith.”
McClure sees the intergenerational nature of the program as a critical piece of the church’s outreach strategy. He hopes Godly Play will help draw young families back into the church and challenge the entire membership to nurture spirituality and encourage a life of faith in the next generation.
“I like the fact that it’s intergenerational,” he said. “It’s a good way to get children, parents and grandparents involved. It’s a good way of helping children, adults and any age in between to enter into the narrative of the Scriptures.”
Moving toward this goal of multi-generational ministry, Hinson has already initiated a new music program where children and adults sing and play music together.
“We have some Orff instruments we obtained through a grant,” Hinson said. “They were originally designed by a German musician, Carl Orff, who believed that children should have quality instruments that are legitimate as a tool for learning. These are something that I use with the children and adults because there is no music skill necessary and no music knowledge necessary.”
Last fall, David Butner, a church member, used models found in the Godly Play curriculum to build manipulatives for the children’s ministry to use during the Advent season. Hinson hopes this trend of intergenerational involvement in children’s ministry continues to expand in the New Year.
“There are all kinds of opportunities for people to step up and contribute whatever their gifts are,” Hinson said. “When you are personally involved in any ministry in the church, whether that be children’s ministry or music or whatever, you always are blessed more than those who receive what you’re doing.”
Oak Hill United Methodist Church features Godly Play during the children’s Sunday school time at 9:45 a.m. Oak Hill United Methodist Church is located at 2239 NC 181 in Morganton.