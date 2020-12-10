Churches adjust holiday events during pandemic

For many churches in Burke County, the Christmas season will look a little bit different this year than it has in the past. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many churches are opting to cancel or adapt Christmas plans to avoid spreading the virus.
“There’s a lot that’s up in the air,” said the Rev. Brian Butner, senior pastor of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. “We’re not exactly sure right now if or when we’re going to be able to do anything at all.”
Some churches are working to find creative solutions that will allow them to celebrate the holiday safely
Tree display
First Baptist Church of Morganton plans to hold a drive-through Christmas tree display in its parking lot from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We don’t want this to be a big, spectacular display,” said the Rev. Fred Schuszler, First Baptist’s minister of education and spiritual formation. “We want this to be fun and decorative, something you can do with your family that won’t take all evening.”
The display will feature 12 Christmas trees, each decorated by one of the church’s Sunday School classes. Each tree will function as a prayer station, where patrons will be encouraged to pause and pray using different prompts.
“Each tree will have something to pray for,” Schuszler said. “One will be for hospital personal, another for nurses, teachers, truck drivers and other things like that.”
In addition to the decorative prayer stations, the Little Guatemala coffee cart will onsite for the first two hours, offering free coffee, cider and hot chocolate. There also will be stations where patrons can donate hats, scarves, coats and other winter items for Burke United Christian Ministries.
“Of course, that’s voluntary,” Schuszler said. “Nobody has to participate in that, just come and enjoy the trees and the coffee if you want.”
To enter the display, turn off Burkemont Avenue into the east parking lot and circle behind the church.
For information, call the church office at 828-437-2544.
Nativity scenes
On Saturday and Sunday, Hildebran First Baptist Church will offer drive-thru nativity scenes from 6-8 p.m.
The event is a new one for the church, said Kendra Arrowood, its administrative assistant.
“We are not able to have our normal inside services this year,” she said. “We felt like this would be a good way to spread the Gospel and reach out to people in the community and be safe during the pandemic.”
Admission is free, and the nativity scene will feature live animals each night.
First Baptist Hildebran is at 8831 Old NC 10 in Hildebran.
For information, call the church office at 828-397-3641.
Dinner, carols
El Bethel Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Tailgate and Caroling event starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, weather permitting. The celebration will include a boxed dinner from Butch’s BBQ.
“We’re going to line the parking lot,” said the Rev. Justin Cunningham, El Bethel’s senior pastor. “We want people to park along the outside edges of it, stay in their cars or tailgate at their cars. We’ll do dinner that night and sing Christmas carols.”
He said the church will ask participants to wear masks when they cannot stay 6 feet apart, but they will be allowed to remove the masks when properly distanced.
“We treat it like a restaurant,” Cunningham said. “They haven’t given a lot of guidance on churches, so we are choosing to go by the restaurant rules.”
The church asks anyone planning to eat dinner at the event to make a reservation by Sunday, Dec. 13.
For information or to make a reservation, call the church office at 828-437-0570.
Drive-thru nativity
Finally, on Christmas Eve, Mountain View No. 2 Baptist Church is inviting the community to travel to Bethlehem in search of the Christ child. “One Holy Night” is a drive-thru, live nativity scene that will take the place of the church's usual Christmas play. It will take place from 5-7 p.m.
“We have 16 performers,” said Emily Martin, the event’s organizer. “It’s going to be a drive-thru. The performers will stay in the same spot while the cars drive through to each scene.”
She said there will be six scenes depicting the story of Christmas, beginning with the announcement of Christ’s birth and finishing with the Bethlehem nativity scene. The performance should take about 20 minutes to view.
“This is our first time doing this,” Martin said. “We’ve always had our Christmas Eve play, but since everything has changed for this year, we’ve decided to try something new.”
The event is free and will include live animals.
Mountain View No. 2 is at 4692 Dysartsville Road in Morganton.
For information, call the church office at 828-584-4961.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.