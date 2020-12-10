Churches adjust holiday events during pandemic

For many churches in Burke County, the Christmas season will look a little bit different this year than it has in the past. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many churches are opting to cancel or adapt Christmas plans to avoid spreading the virus.

“There’s a lot that’s up in the air,” said the Rev. Brian Butner, senior pastor of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. “We’re not exactly sure right now if or when we’re going to be able to do anything at all.”

Some churches are working to find creative solutions that will allow them to celebrate the holiday safely

Tree display

First Baptist Church of Morganton plans to hold a drive-through Christmas tree display in its parking lot from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We don’t want this to be a big, spectacular display,” said the Rev. Fred Schuszler, First Baptist’s minister of education and spiritual formation. “We want this to be fun and decorative, something you can do with your family that won’t take all evening.”

The display will feature 12 Christmas trees, each decorated by one of the church’s Sunday School classes. Each tree will function as a prayer station, where patrons will be encouraged to pause and pray using different prompts.