Churches celebrate successful debt forgiveness campaign

Two Morganton churches are celebrating the massive impact of their collaborative efforts to erase unpaid medical debt.

In March, Calvary Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton joined forces to raise money for RIP Medical debt, a New York-based nonprofit that buys bundled medical debt and forgives it. The churches set a goal of raising $11,000, which they hoped, because RIP is often able to buy debt for pennies on the dollar, would forgive as much as $1 million of debt.

Calvary began their portion of the campaign on March 1 to coincide with Lent, and within the first few days had surpassed its goal of raising $3,000. With a matching pledge of up to $3,000 from the church’s Deutsche Fund, the campaign was already over halfway to its goal.

Starting on Easter Sunday, Grace Episcopal ramped up its portion of the campaign. When the dust settled, the two churches had raised $13,492. With this gift, RIP was able to forgive more than $2.23 million of debt.

“We were surprised by joy with this debt forgiveness campaign,” said the Rev. Paul Carleson, pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church. “We were told that for every dollar we raised it would equal about $100 on average, and we were blown away that it was closer to $190 for every dollar that was given.”

Carleson said he was also surprised to find out all the money went to help families North Carolina, some in Burke County.

“Eight of those 2,000-plus individuals were in Burke County,” he said.

Before they started the campaign, both Carleson and the Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, had been told the money they raised would have to be used in other states because there was no available debt in North Carolina.

“It renewed itself in about six months,” Carleson said. “It was a surprise … our congregations wanted to do this, but they were mostly excited about doing it locally. We wanted to help those neighbors who were close by.”

Carleson said the two ministers had embarked on a campaign to remind their congregations that where the debt was forgiven was not as important as being able to offer this blessing to someone somewhere.

“Marshall and I both did a lot of work to share with our congregations that ‘God’s people are all over the world,’” he said. “If it’s not right in our backyard then it’s still in our country and they will be just as grateful as if they were in our backyard. Our congregations understood that and grew in this process.”

Ultimately, the donations from the two churches helped 2,421 families in 89 counties across North Carolina, including eight families in Burke County. Due to privacy laws, RIP Medical Debt was not able to give the churches information on who was helped, but Jolly said that did not diminish the redemptive value of the campaign.

“Our faith teaches us that forgiveness is a no-strings-attached proposition,” Jolly said. “When we are forgiving those who have wronged us or in this case, forgiving debt, it is absolute.”

He said while he is personally hopeful relationships can be fostered as a result of the campaign, he is satisfied to know the two congregations were able to put their faith into action.

“This is a really hard thing for people to do — a no-strings-attached kind of forgiveness,” Jolly said. “This is where the rubber meets the road.”

For Carleson, the project was a reminder of God’s faithfulness, and the ways small gestures can sometimes have a big impact.

“God really showed the abundance of God’s love and grace that is possible with just a little bit,” Carleson said. “It gave people chills with the amount of freedom this provides in someone’s life … to experience that kind of forgiveness is just so rare.”