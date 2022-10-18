Churches come together to bring youth event to Burke County

A group of local churches is working together to bring a faith-based countywide youth event to Morganton.

Dubbed Momentum, the event will take place at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Sunday Oct. 23. For local youth leaders, Momentum is the next step in a larger strategy aimed at bringing Christian young people from across the county together.

“As we’ve been working together, there has been this camaraderie that we have seen between our students and we’re hoping that’s going to spread,” said Greg Klapp, minister of children and families at Burkemont Baptist Church and one of the organizers of Momentum. “We’ve been working together with Burke Changers and See You at the Pole and they’ll be going on another mission trip – this will be the fifth joint mission trip that we’ve done to Lumberton.”

The Oct. 23 event will feature Shane Pruitt as the evening’s keynote speaker and music by chart topping Christian rock band “Rush of Fools.”

“(Pruitt) is a youth evangelist, he lives that life and he teaches that life,” said Robby Smith, director of missions for CRBA. “He is the go-to guy as far as youth culture of this day and time. He understands it and he challenges students to live beyond their culture and share their faith with others.”

Pruitt is currently the National Next Gen Director for the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention in addition to being a nationally known speaker and the author of “Nine Common Lies,” his first book due out on Oct. 19.

“I’ve been trying to get him here for three years, but his schedule has been so full,” Smith said.

Rush of Fools achieved national notoriety with their No. 1 Christian rock single “Undo” in 2007. The band followed up the success of their first album with three more over the next seven years before transitioning to a band that leads worship services in large churches and at events like Momentum.

“Rush of Fools is a band that they’ve had some notoriety in the past,” Klapp said. “But lately they’ve been leading worship and they are now partnered with BeDoTell (the youth ministry arm of the North Carolina Baptist State Convention).”

For event organizers, Momentum is the latest installment in a series of youth-focused events the association has been sponsoring in recent months. Klapp said that since the 2022-23 school year began, association leaders have held two youth training sessions – one at Burkemont Baptist Church and one at East Valdese Baptist Church – and a See You at the Pole rally at Walker Road Baptist Church. Klapp said each event has drawn several hundred young people.

“We did the first one here at Burkemont and that was over 200 students,” he said. “The second one was at East Valdese, and it was over 300 students, and we did an event in-between ... I don’t know that we got a count at that one, but it packed out Walker Road.”

Klapp hopes to eclipse these numbers with Momentum.

“The first one was focused on “praying your friends to Christ” and the second was sharing your faith without fear,” he said. “This is the event we’ve been encouraging all the students to tell their friends about. We want them to bring their friends and invite their friends to this.”

Klapp said event organizers are also working to make more information available on other CRBA youth events and ministry opportunities including regular free skate nights at The Pavilion and joint mission trips. He said the goal is to help students continue to get involved, an aim he said is more critical than ever in the face of recent COVID shutdowns and the ubiquity of social media.

“Social media changed things a lot,” Klapp said. “Now, they’re constantly connected with their “edited self.” They can put a filter on or whatever, they can edit everything, so there is less and less of that personal connection.”

Klapp, who has worked in youth ministry in Burke County for nearly three decades, said he believes young people are “starving” for human connection.

“When the opportunities are there, it’s almost like there’s a new sense of urgency to be involved,” he said. “Students deal with this new term ‘FOMO,’ the fear of missing out. That’s why they’re constantly on social media, they don’t want to miss something.”

The Catawba River Baptist Association will present Momentum at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.crbanc.org or call the CRBA office at 828-437-0137.