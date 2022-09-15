Churches come together to give back

Six Burke County churches are banding together for a one-day community service blitz that has been a Burke County autumn tradition for nearly 25 years.

Started in 1998 by First Baptist Church of Morganton, Mission Morganton began as a day for church members to give back to their community. A few years later, church leaders began inviting other churches in the community to join in.

This year, members of six Morganton churches will meet together at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 for a brief prayer meeting before going out to complete service projects ranging from yardwork and litter clean-up to assembling and distributing care packages for the homeless and building access ramps for those losing access to their homes. This year’s participating churches are:

First Baptist Church

First Presbyterian Church

First United Methodist Church

Iglesia de Dios Nueva Vida

Grace Episcopal Church

Oak Hill United Methodist Church

Recent years have posed significant challenges to the longstanding event. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Mission Morganton in 2020 and led to health and safety concerns surrounding the 2021 event.

“Had we not been hit by COVID, this would have been our 24th year,” said Elizabeth Linker a member of First Baptist Church and longtime Mission Morganton participant.

This year, the retirement of the Rev. Fred Schuszler who has coordinated the event since its inception, has offered a new challenge to organizers. Linker said the First Baptist Church Missions Committee and representatives from each of the other five participating churches have risen to the occasion to pull off a scaled back version of the event.

“There were challenges getting this year off the ground because of Fred not being available,” Linker said. “We’ve pulled together, though, and are excited to offer this exciting event to the community again.”

As part of the effort, two Burke County animal companions are again holding a "Fill-up the Bin" campaign to raise money and supplies to benefit eight local agencies.

Serval cat Tyra Freed and Winston Linker, a border collie mix, are asking for the donations through the end of September to benefit Burke County’s four animal rescues, two pet pantries, Burke United Christian Ministries and The Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County. Tyra’s birthday is Sept. 24 and Jon and Vivian Freed, Tyra’s human companions, said they want to use her birthday to support the Mission Morganton effort again this year.

“She has endorsed Mission Morganton for the past several year,” Linker said. That’s because it is always the last Saturday in September and her birthday is Sept. 24, so she is dedicating her birthday to Mission Morganton.”

Requested items for the Fill-up the Bin campaign include:

Personal hygiene items

Diapers and baby/toddler items

Pet food and treats

Pet carriers, collars and leashes

Blankets/pet bedding items

Towels

Cleaning supplies

Trash liners

Items will be accepted at:

First Baptist Church

Animal Hospital of East Burke

Body Works Nail Salon

Burke Animal Clinic

Habitat Restore

Happy Hounds Farm

Healthy Petz

HiTone Fitness

Paws & Claws

PetSmart

Tractor Supply

First United Methodist Church

Oak Hill United Methodist Church

Donors are asked to designate which project the gift is supporting: BUCM, Pet Supplies or the Pregnancy Center. In addition to the Fill-up the Bin campaign, Mission Morganton service projects will include:

City litter cleanup

Yard work at the Burke County History Museum and The Meeting Place Mission

Construction of two access ramps

Wood chopping for the BUCM wood ministry

Backpack collections at Food Lion stores

Care packages for the homeless – designed for K-6 children

Habitat Restore Project – designed for seventh- 12-grade students

Linker said anyone is welcome to join in the service projects and signing up beforehand is not necessary.

“It’s open to anybody in the community that would like to come out and maybe pay it forward, say thank you for something that’s been done for them in the past,” Linker said. “You don’t have to be affiliated with any church at all.”

For more information about Mission Morganton, to volunteer or to donate to the campaign, contact First Baptist Church at 828-437-2544.