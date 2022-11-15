Churches come together to renew holiday tradition

A group of local churches is working together to keep a holiday tradition alive in the wake of two years of pandemic-related setbacks and the retirement of a prominent Morganton clergy member.

The Morganton Community Thanksgiving Service, presented by the Morganton Area Ministerial Association (MAMA), will make its return to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Nov. 20. The service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Morganton at 6 p.m.

“It has been several years,” said The Rev. Dana McKim pastor of First United Methodist. “It seemed like every year the service would coincide with a big COVID outbreak.”

McKim said he is excited to finally bring this longstanding tradition back to the community as an in-person event.

Organizing the service this year has been a challenge for McKim, not only because of the two-year hiatus, but also because of the retirement of Fred Schuszler, longtime minister at First Baptist Church. For years, Schuszler had been instrumental in organizing the service, but McKim is stepping up to fill Schuszler's shoes this year.

This year, as in the past, the service will be led by leaders from several Burke County churches representing a diverse cross-section of denominational tradition, racial makeup and liturgical style.

“The solidarity of churches in our community coming together to worship, there’s not anything more important than the church doing that,” McKim said. “That we cross denominational lines, that we cross racial lines, that we cross tradition lines and sit down and stand up and do what we do as Christians … that’s an important witness.”

Music will be provided by the Freedom High School Chamber Singers and the Shiloh AME Gospel Choir. The Rev. Lisa Marshall of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church will preach the sermon.

Also participating in the service will be:

The Rev. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church of Morganton

The Rev. Wayne Johnson, pastor of Shiloh AME Church

Father Logan Lovelace, rector of Saint Mary’s & Saint Stephens Episcopal Church

Jonathan Wallace, pastor of Arney’s, Fairview United Methodist Church

Robert Summerell, minister of music and eorship at First United Methodist Church of Morganton and director of choirs at Freedom High School

Willette McIntosh, minster of music at Shiloh AME Church

Jasper Hemphill, president of MAMA.

During the service, a special offering for Burke United Christian Ministries (BUCM) will be taken. Worshipers can give by cash, check or a donation of canned food.

“Each year, we designate a different organization to be recipients of the offering, and this year it is BUCM,” McKim said. “This is going to be a particularly difficult year for people in terms of folks in need ... It (is also) an important way of tending to needs in the community. We’ve supported a wide range of our various helping agencies in town, and it gives us an opportunity to affirm the importance of those agencies.”

The annual Community Thanksgiving Service will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. First United Methodist Church is located at 200 N. King St. in Morganton. Fellowship and light refreshments will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall.