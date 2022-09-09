Churches encouraged to ring bells for Constitution Week

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the U.S. Constitution during September, the month this foundational document of our government was signed in 1787. Constitution Week is celebrated Sept. 17-23.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, area churches are encouraged to ring their bells at 4 p.m. to commemorate the date and time of the historical signing. The bell ringing honors the Constitutional and Bill of Rights principles, including protecting individual rights to religious beliefs and practices and prohibiting the government from creating or favoring a religion.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915.

The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.