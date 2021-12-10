Churches hold concerts, dramas to highlight birth of Jesus

Churches across Burke County are providing opportunities to celebrate the holiday season and reflect on the ideals of love, generosity and faith foundational to it. Concerts, candlelight services and live interactive dramas to food, clothing and toy drives will set the stage for a meaningful Christmas experience:

Nativity dramas

Salem United Methodist Church will offer an outdoor walk-thru nativity drama called “Journey to the Manger” from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The drama will include approximately 35 actors from the church and several live animals portraying the story of Christ’s birth. The journey will take about 15 minutes and end with a free meal, crafts for kids and hot cocoa. The church is located at 1206 Salem Road in Morganton. The event is free, but donations of body wash for J. Iverson Riddle Center residents are being collected.

Hildebran First Baptist Church will offer a drive-thru live nativity from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. The drama will feature live animals and approximately 75 church members acting and serving behind the scenes. The event will tell the story of Christ from ancient prophecies predicting his coming to his resurrection. The church is located at 8831 Old NC Hwy 10 in Hildebran.