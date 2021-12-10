Churches hold concerts, dramas to highlight birth of Jesus

Churches across Burke County are providing opportunities to celebrate the holiday season and reflect on the ideals of love, generosity and faith foundational to it. Concerts, candlelight services and live interactive dramas to food, clothing and toy drives will set the stage for a meaningful Christmas experience:
Nativity dramas
Salem United Methodist Church will offer an outdoor walk-thru nativity drama called “Journey to the Manger” from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The drama will include approximately 35 actors from the church and several live animals portraying the story of Christ’s birth. The journey will take about 15 minutes and end with a free meal, crafts for kids and hot cocoa. The church is located at 1206 Salem Road in Morganton. The event is free, but donations of body wash for J. Iverson Riddle Center residents are being collected.
Hildebran First Baptist Church will offer a drive-thru live nativity from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. The drama will feature live animals and approximately 75 church members acting and serving behind the scenes. The event will tell the story of Christ from ancient prophecies predicting his coming to his resurrection. The church is located at 8831 Old NC Hwy 10 in Hildebran.
Zion Baptist Church at 3394 Pea Ridge Road in Morganton will present a free drive-thru nativity drama from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The drama, entitled “Love’s Long Journey,” will feature scenes depicting the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and the birth of Christ.
First United Methodist Church of Morganton will offer a drive-thru only outdoor live nativity scene from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The event will feature live animals and several actors from the church depicting Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wise men. The church is located at 200 N. King St. in Morganton.
Today through Sunday, Dec.12, Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church will host “Journey Through Bethlehem,” a live 30-minute outdoor walk-thru drama. Journeys will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. and run every 15 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments and live music available each night. The church is located at 2187 Jamestown Road in Morganton.
First Baptist Church of Morganton will offer a children’s live nativity scene featuring live animals from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The event is drive-thru only. Vehicles should enter the west side parking lot of the church’s 502 W. Union St. campus and drive to the back of the church to view the nativity scene.
Christmas concerts, cantatas and musicals
Burkemont Baptist Church at 4668 Burkemont Road in Morganton will present “Old Fashioned Christmas” from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, featuring Christmas favorites from the church choirs and orchestra.
Bethel United Methodist Church at 5034 Dysartsille Road in Morganton will present “Just Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The program will be a journey back in time with familiar Christmas favorites in an intricately decorated setting.
Flat Gap Baptist Church at 3180 Flat Gap Road in Valdese will present its Christmas program, “His Name is Jesus,” at 5 p.m. Sunday. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 2239 Hwy 181 in Morganton will present its adult Christmas Cantata during worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by a special piano and organ concert at 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve and candlelight services
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton will hold mass at midnight Saturday, Dec. 25. Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees.
Grace Episcopal Church at 303 S. King St. will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with a musical prelude beginning at 10 p.m. The church will offer a brief Christmas Day Eucharist Service at 10 a.m. Masks will be required.
Summit Community Church at 407 S. Green St. in Morganton will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated attendees.
First Baptist Church of Morganton at 502 W. Union St. will hold a candlelight communion service from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 24 featuring guest soloist Edward Bland and guest harpists Lelia and Mary Lattimore.
East Valdese Baptist Church at 101 Eldred St. SE in Valdese will hold two candlelight services at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24.
First United Methodist Church at 200 N. King St. in Morganton will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. with a musical prelude beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Zion Baptist Church at 3394 Pea Ridge Road will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Crosslink Church at 400 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College will hold a candlelight and communion service at 9 p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church at 1206 Salem Road in Morganton will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
New Year’s Eve service
New Hope in Christ Baptist Church at 413 Bouchelle St. in Morganton will hold a “Watch Night” Service on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. until shortly after midnight. The service will feature praise and worship music, testimonies and a short preaching time immediately before the countdown to the new year. The event is designed to provide families and young people a safer way to celebrate the new year, according to Pastor Latrese Lyerly.
“The Bible says to watch and to pray,” Lyerly said. “This is a way for us to keep our eyes open throughout the year, to see what God is doing as we pray.”
The season of giving
A few area churches are celebrating the season with special opportunities for members to give back to the community.
New Day Christian Church held a church-wide “Toy-Raiser” drive to collect Christmas presents for children in need at Generations Daycare.
In a similar effort, Summit Community Church completed its Blessing Tree Christmas present drive on Sunday, Dec. 5. The church collected presents for more than 60 children at Hillcrest Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Head Start.
“One of the challenges in ministry through this pandemic has been how do we be the hands and feet of Jesus to the community,” said Dwight Winters, the church’s children’s ministry director. “We had a backlog of church members wanting to sponsor children. I think people just have a hunger right now to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”