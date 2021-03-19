Churches look back on year of changes, hopeful for future

“This is an important time for people of faith,” said the Rev. Eddy Bunton, youth pastor at Burkemont Baptist and one of the coordinators of the program. “The Lord will use our efforts if we step up during this time.”

Over the past 10 months, the coalition has grown to include churches from as far away as Avery and Lincoln counties. Currently, the ministry is providing food to 547 families through 25 churches across five counties.

In August, First United Methodist Church in Morganton opened a virtual learning center for local students enrolled in the Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy.

“We really don’t want the kids to have to sit at home,” said the Rev. Dana McKim, senior pastor of First Methodist. “We’d like for them to have some socialization and supervision.”

According to McKim, 15 students are taking advantage of the learning center. He said he is encouraged to see the progress they have made and the friendships they are building despite the past year’s challenges.

Against all odds, some churches have even been able to expand over the last 12 months. Victory Church broke ground for a new facility on Jamestown Road in September, while Thrive Church held the first service in its new building on Pete Brittain Road two months later.