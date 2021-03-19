Churches look back on year of changes, hopeful for future

It has been almost exactly one year since COVID-19 changed the world overnight. Last March, businesses encouraged employees to work from home, restaurants converted to takeout kiosks, and grocery stores were overrun with shoppers desperately seeking toilet paper and Clorox wipes.
Area churches were not immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a matter of days, in-person services were suspended, and phrases like “Zoom-bombing” and “digital worship” were incorporated into our lexicon.
Many local churches began returning to in-person worship by early summer, but others remained closed into 2021. For churches that did reopen, worship experiences were often very different than they had been before the pandemic.
“We’ve been very careful with how we do things since we opened up in June,” said the Rev. Mike Chandler, Summit Community Church’s senior pastor.
According to Chandler, the church limits gathering sizes and enforces strict masking and social distancing policies for in-person worship. In December, Summit suspended in-person gatherings again due to high case numbers, remaining closed until the end of January.
A few churches are just now returning to in-person worship for the first time. According to the Rev. Ken Whittington of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, he has provided online streaming Mass and drive-thru communion for parishioners over the past year. On Monday, March 1, the church finally began holding daily Mass in the sanctuary again.
“There are only 34 people allowed,” Whittington said. “We have places marked out so everyone will be 6 feet apart.”
The opening process is going slow for St. Charles, but the progress is steady. Whittington said the church is planning to offer outdoor Stations of the Cross space for parishioners on Good Friday and will conduct an outdoor Mass on Easter Sunday at Skelly Inc. on East Meeting Street.
As Grace Episcopal Church began reopening last summer, its members worshiped outdoors in the prayer labyrinth rather than risk meeting in a confined indoor space. As winter set in, they temporarily returned to online-only services before restarting outdoor worship again in March. The Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, the rector of Grace, believes that innovation has been a significant key to navigating the past year.
“What has amazed me is just how adaptive all of us have been,” Jolly said. “I think we’ve managed more innovation in how we worship in nine months than the church has in the past hundred years.”
On Ash Wednesday, Jolly took the annual “imposition of ashes” ritual outdoors to the sidewalk in front of his parish on King Street. For two hours that afternoon, he could be seen dressed in his vestments, offering prayers for anyone who drove by.
While some churches erred on the side of caution, others may have opened too soon. According to Rebecca McLeod, Burke County’s health director, several COVID-19 clusters originated in Burke County churches over the past year.
“We’ve had several outbreaks,” she said. “Once a church realizes they have an outbreak, we work with them to change up their safety protocols to lessen the effects on the rest of the congregation.”
McLeod said that the Health Department has taken a proactive role, working with church reopening teams. She provides guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so churches can safely reopen.
“This is not about religion or infringing on people’s First Amendment rights,” McLeod said. “This is about a virus that loves people who don’t follow the guidelines. Church can be done safely with modifications.”
She added that she is not aware of any churches in Burke County with a second outbreak of the virus. She sees this as evidence that masks, distancing and other precautions are working.
“All the churches we’ve worked with have been very receptive to us,” she said.
While many churches have struggled to find ways to gather for worship, the pandemic has opened up new ministry opportunities for others. In May, Burkemont Baptist Church led a coalition of several Burke County churches to begin taking advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture farm-to-table program. Through the program, the church began moving thousands of pounds of food into the hands of Burke County families struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic.
“This is an important time for people of faith,” said the Rev. Eddy Bunton, youth pastor at Burkemont Baptist and one of the coordinators of the program. “The Lord will use our efforts if we step up during this time.”
Over the past 10 months, the coalition has grown to include churches from as far away as Avery and Lincoln counties. Currently, the ministry is providing food to 547 families through 25 churches across five counties.
In August, First United Methodist Church in Morganton opened a virtual learning center for local students enrolled in the Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy.
“We really don’t want the kids to have to sit at home,” said the Rev. Dana McKim, senior pastor of First Methodist. “We’d like for them to have some socialization and supervision.”
According to McKim, 15 students are taking advantage of the learning center. He said he is encouraged to see the progress they have made and the friendships they are building despite the past year’s challenges.
Against all odds, some churches have even been able to expand over the last 12 months. Victory Church broke ground for a new facility on Jamestown Road in September, while Thrive Church held the first service in its new building on Pete Brittain Road two months later.
One new church even launched its first services in 2020. In February, the Rev. Billy Glosson launched Coram Deo Church just a few weeks before the shutdown began. Since May, the church has been holding drive-in services, attracting more than 70 worshippers every Sunday.
Glosson believes that one positive impact of the pandemic is that people have opened their minds to new ways of doing church and putting faith into action.
“I think what the pandemic has done is stripped away the façade of faux community,” Glosson said. “It’s giving people the realization that they need deep, Gospel-centered community, not just to hang out and be buddies, but to be made complete in Christ.”