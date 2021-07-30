Churches offer joint vacation Bible school

While past joint worship services have been bilingual, this year’s VBS program will be primarily in English.

“It will just be in English,” said the Rev. Orlando Mendez, pastor of River of Life. “All of our kids go to school. They will have no problem.”

Mendez added that, from his perspective, children often have an easier time overcoming language barriers and adapting to multi-cultural settings than adults do. Still, his goal is to have Spanish-speaking leaders from his church available, just in case the need arises.

In recent weeks, the two churches have held several planning meetings together to work out the details of the program. According to Dianna Turpin, this year’s VBS director, it has not been much of a challenge to overcome the language barrier between the two congregations.

“It has been a blessing to have both churches come together,” she said. “In our initial meeting, it was a little bit of a challenge to communicate, but as we’ve started working together, it hasn’t been a huge deal.”

Whisnant highlighted the willingness of River of Life’s members to serve in whatever capacity is needed.