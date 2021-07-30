Churches offer joint vacation Bible school

Two Morganton churches are continuing their longstanding partnership by offering a joint vacation Bible school for children and teenagers from both Morganton’s English-speaking and Spanish-speaking communities.
Bridge42 Church and Iglesia Bautista Rios De Agua Viva (River of Life Baptist Church) will offer a joint vacation Bible school for children ages 2-17 Monday through Friday, with a pre-registration kick-off event taking place on Sunday. Each night of VBS will begin with a family dinner in the church fellowship hall at 5:15 p.m., with the children’s programming beginning at 6 p.m.
Bridge42 Church and River of Life have a decade-long history of cooperation. The two congregations have been sharing a building on Calvin Heights Street in Morganton since 2011. During that time, they have held several bilingual worship services and other events together, bridging the gap between their two different cultures and languages.
For Andrew Whisnant, Bridge42 Church’s pastor, this partnership is an essential reflection of the gospel message to the community
“It’s going to be every tribe, every tongue, every people and every nation kneeling at the feet of Jesus in heaven,” Whisnant said. “That’s what our desire is, that we start being a shadow of heaven here on earth, so diversifying the church and bringing different cultures to come worship together is so important.”
While past joint worship services have been bilingual, this year’s VBS program will be primarily in English.
“It will just be in English,” said the Rev. Orlando Mendez, pastor of River of Life. “All of our kids go to school. They will have no problem.”
Mendez added that, from his perspective, children often have an easier time overcoming language barriers and adapting to multi-cultural settings than adults do. Still, his goal is to have Spanish-speaking leaders from his church available, just in case the need arises.
In recent weeks, the two churches have held several planning meetings together to work out the details of the program. According to Dianna Turpin, this year’s VBS director, it has not been much of a challenge to overcome the language barrier between the two congregations.
“It has been a blessing to have both churches come together,” she said. “In our initial meeting, it was a little bit of a challenge to communicate, but as we’ve started working together, it hasn’t been a huge deal.”
Whisnant highlighted the willingness of River of Life’s members to serve in whatever capacity is needed.
“He (Mendez) told me that not many of their adults are very fluent in English, so they’re not sure about being the lead teacher in a classroom,” Whisnant said. “But he said, ‘We will serve however you want us to.’”
The theme for the week is “Destination Dig.” Published by Lifeway, “Destination Dig” focuses on connecting Biblical stories with archeological evidence to demonstrate the truth of the Bible.
“We’re just hoping for people to hear the word this week,” Turpin said. “My biggest prayer for this week is that kids who don’t have a church come and hear the gospel, and their families hear the gospel.”
The week will begin with a pre-registration kick-off and block party from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Whisnant said the event will include free food and carnival-style games and is open to anyone in the community.
The two churches plan to split the week’s work responsibilities as evenly as possible. Each church will provide food for the family dinners preceding each night of VBS. Bridge42 plans to serve American standards such as hotdogs, hamburgers or chicken strips, while River of Life will offer more traditional Hispanic foods.
“Thanks to the Lord, there is no division with the people; we are one body in Christ,” Mendez said. “In this nation, we have a lot of different races, but in Christ, we can come together. I’m so glad our Hispanic community will be enjoying this time with Bridge42.”
Whisnant hopes this spirit of cooperation will be testimony of Christian unity to the rest of the community.
“This creates a great opportunity for diversity within the church,” he said. “The more diverse it is, the more people we can welcome. Christ’s arms are open for everyone to come and know him.”
Bridge42 Church and Iglesia Bautista De Agua Viva will present “Destination Dig” Monday through Friday, Aug. 1-6, from 6-8:30 p.m. with a family dinner beginning at 5:15 p.m. each night except for the kick-off event Sunday. The VBS program is open to children and teenagers ages 2-17. Bridge42 Church and Iglesia Rios De Agua Viva are located at 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton. For more information, contact Bridge42 Church at 828-584-2876 or pastorandreww@gmail.com.