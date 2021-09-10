Churches partner for scaled-back community outreach event

An annual tradition of ministry and service is being reinstated this month after being called off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, nine area churches will partner together for Mission Morganton, a one-day missions and community service blitz throughout the community.

Mission Morganton will go on in a modified form this year due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Burke County, according to the Rev. Fred Schuszler, minister of education for First Baptist Church of Morganton, one of the event’s primary organizers. He said a lot has been learned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic 18 months ago. He believes they will be able to hold the event in a way that keeps volunteers protected from contracting and spreading the virus.

“It will be scaled back a little bit this year,” Schuszler said. “We have almost as many projects as we usually do — we’re just trying to do as many as possible outdoors. There are also several smaller projects that might be inside like painting, but those would be smaller with only a few people so they can be careful and wear masks if they need to.”

He said the only major project that has been canceled due to the pandemic is the Burke United Christian Ministries food distribution that usually takes place at First Baptist Church.