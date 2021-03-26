Churches preparing modified celebrations for Holy Week

For most churches, Easter has always been a time of big celebrations and events. Easter morning is often among the year’s most highly attended Sundays, and many churches offer extra activities in the week leading up to Easter to help get their message across to as many people as possible.

This year, however, in the wake of COVID-19, many area churches are opting for simpler celebrations, focusing on the basics:

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church will hold special services on Palm Sunday and Easter on the lawn in front of the church. The Rev. Barb Mayo, Glen Alpine UMC’s pastor, said she has been conducting online and in-person services for the past several months. She hopes holding Easter services outside will provide space for more people to attend safely.

“Some of our folks haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Mayo said. “Most feel like they can come worship outdoors or in their cars, though.”

The Palm Sunday Service will feature a palm procession, and the Easter services will feature special music, banners and a butterfly release. Both services will be at 10 a.m. Glen Alpine UMC is at 410 Linville St. in Glen Alpine.

Summit Community Church