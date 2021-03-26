Churches preparing modified celebrations for Holy Week

For most churches, Easter has always been a time of big celebrations and events. Easter morning is often among the year’s most highly attended Sundays, and many churches offer extra activities in the week leading up to Easter to help get their message across to as many people as possible.
This year, however, in the wake of COVID-19, many area churches are opting for simpler celebrations, focusing on the basics:
Glen Alpine United Methodist Church
Glen Alpine United Methodist Church will hold special services on Palm Sunday and Easter on the lawn in front of the church. The Rev. Barb Mayo, Glen Alpine UMC’s pastor, said she has been conducting online and in-person services for the past several months. She hopes holding Easter services outside will provide space for more people to attend safely.
“Some of our folks haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Mayo said. “Most feel like they can come worship outdoors or in their cars, though.”
The Palm Sunday Service will feature a palm procession, and the Easter services will feature special music, banners and a butterfly release. Both services will be at 10 a.m. Glen Alpine UMC is at 410 Linville St. in Glen Alpine.
Summit Community Church
Summit Community Church will limit its Easter celebration to services on Good Friday evening and Easter morning. The church is in the middle of a sermon series on the Apostle’s Creed, one of the earliest and most universally accepted statements of faith in Christian history, according to Mike Schillinglaw, Summit Community Church’s associate pastor. Schillinglaw explained that church leadership decided to intentionally focus on the basics of the Christian faith during the Easter season this year.
“If the past year has taught us anything, it is that everything can change in a moment,” Schillinglaw said. “We wanted to ground our people in the historic beliefs of our faith that have stood the tests of time.”
Summit Community Church will hold Easter services in-person at 9:15 a.m. and in-person and virtually at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for in-person attendance. For more information, visit www.summmitchurch.me.
Iglesia Bautista Rios De Agua Viva
Iglesia Bautista Rios De Agua Viva (River of Life Baptist Church), a Spanish-speaking congregation meeting at 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton, is planning a special service this Easter. The Rev. Orlando Mendez, its senior pastor, said the church is intentionally keeping things simple this year.
“We have only been having one service on Sundays (since) coronavirus started,” Mendez said. “We won’t have special music or a guest preacher this year, but we will remember what Jesus did on the cross for us.”
For Mendez and River of Life, the Easter holiday is even more culturally significant than Christmas.
“In our culture, everyone celebrates Easter,” he said. “Everything is closed; nobody works. The whole community is together.”
Mendez explained that while Easter is one of the most important holidays in his culture, most people don’t consider the day’s religious aspects. According to Mendez, in most Hispanic cultures, it is up to the church to remind their neighbors that the message of Jesus should be central to the Easter celebrations.
“Everyone celebrates, but the Christians, we remind the people about the cross and the resurrection,” he said.
River of Life’s Easter Service will be conducted in Spanish at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
First United Methodist, Calvary Lutheran and Grace Episcopal churches
The three churches on King Street in Morganton will partner for a special Palm Sunday processional at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Members from all three churches will gather on the front lawn of First United Methodist Church at 200 N. King St. and walk together carrying palms. The processional will stop at each church, conducting a simple prayer service at each location.
“I am hopeful that this will become an annual tradition,” said the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church. “What better way to usher in the holiest week of the Christian year than by gathering with fellow Christians across denominational lines for worship?”
Easter Sunday also will mark First United Methodist’s return to in-person worship after more than a year of exclusively digital offerings.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
St. Charles Borromeo began holding daily Mass from Monday through Friday on March 1. The indoor services are limited to 34 participants, due to social distancing requirements, according to the Rev. Ken Whittington.
On Good Friday, the church will offer outdoor Stations of the Cross in the parking lot. At 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, Mass will be held outdoors at Skelly Inc. Whittington said that Skelly is owned by a parishioners and has a large field that will accommodate everyone safely.
“We may continue doing it outside if the situation seems to warrant it,” Whittington said.
Skelly Incorporated is at 628 E. Union St. in Morganton.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church is using a mix of digital and in-person worship opportunities to mark the Easter season. On each day of Holy Week, retired minister and church member the Rev. Joseph Holland will present the Stations of the Cross on the church’s website at fbcmorganton.org and on its Facebook page. An online communion service will mark Maundy Thursday before an in-person Easter morning service caps off the week’s activities. The service will be at 10:55 a.m. and will be broadcast on COMPAS Channel 2 and streamed on their website and Facebook page.
First Baptist Church is at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.
Masks and social distancing are required for in-person attendance. Seating capacity will be limited to 100 attendees.
First Presbyterian Church
Palm Sunday and Easter also will mark a return to in-person worship for First Presbyterian Church.
“For the first time since November 2020, we will gather for worship in our sanctuary and will celebrate Palm Sunday and then Resurrection Sunday, both in-person,” said Lyndsay Beaulieu, First Presbyterian’s director of business operations.
In addition to the in-person service on Easter Sunday morning, the church will offer two online-only events. On Good Friday, there will be a dramatic presentation recounting the chronology of the cross. On Easter Sunday afternoon, there will be an online-only family event called “Easter Jam,” featuring crafts, stories and songs designed to help families connect around the holiday.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 100 Silver Creek Road. For more information about the church’s Easter celebrations, visit www.fpcmorganton.org.