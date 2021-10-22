Churches present COVID-modified Trick-or-Treat events

As Halloween approaches, bringing fall festivals and harvest celebrations with it, local churches are weighing their options, working to balance outreach ministry and community responsibility.
On the one hand, events like “Trunk or Treat” and fall carnivals are critical outreach opportunities for many area churches. On the other hand, gathering large numbers of people together safely amid the current COVID-19 outbreak requires careful planning and special precautions.
“Our goal should always be to be a good neighbor and to promote the good of society,” said the Rev. Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life for First Baptist Church of Morganton. “We do our best to keep Christ at the center of our decisions, and part of that during COVID has been watching out for the least of these.”
The Rev. Norman Jones, pastor of Salem United Methodist Church, agreed.
“I believe it’s important for churches to take the health of our children seriously,” Jones said. “Only then can we even consider holding an event in a pandemic.”
Despite these concerns, several area churches are moving forward with plans for modified Halloween/harvest events this year:
First Baptist Church of Morganton
With the exception of 2020, First Baptist Church has hosted the Great Pumpkin Party on its property annually for more than 20 years. This year’s event will be modified in response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. It will be entirely outdoors and will not feature the inflatables that have been a part of the event for years. Instead, the church property will transform into the Land of Oz with a yellow brick road on the front lawn, an Emerald City, several “Wizard of Oz”-themed stations with socially-distanced games, two photo stations and pre-packaged treat bags for the children.
The Great Pumpkin Party will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.
Salem United Methodist Church
Salem United Methodist Church will present an outdoor Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1206 Salem Road in Morganton. Due to COVID-19, all activities at the event will be outside, with several being modified or halted altogether.
This year’s event will feature a Trunk or Treat (with additional distance between cars), hayrides at 50% capacity, illusionist Keith Brown, Pelican’s Snoballs for $1, a fire truck and a free carryout meal.
Jones said all volunteers will be masked, and participants will be encouraged to wear masks as well.
“Prior to COVID, we easily saw 600 people attend,” he said. “With such a large event, we want to minimize risk. We have not taken it lightly that no kids under 12 even have the option of a vaccine right now.”
He added that overflow parking will be available at the volunteer fire department next door if needed.
First United Methodist Church of Morganton
FUMC will hold a “Boo-Bash-Eroo,” a drive-thru Halloween experience, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 200 N. King St. in Morganton. The drive-thru display will feature vignettes of characters from “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice” and more. The event also will feature pre-packaged treat bags for children.
Burkemont Baptist Church
Burkemont Baptist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 in its parking lot at 4668 Burkemont Road in Morganton.
“We are doing our Trunk or Treat event a week early for a couple of reasons,” said the Rev. Greg Klapp, minister of children and families. “First, we don’t want to compete with other events, but more importantly, we are encouraging our congregation to be home on the 31st when trick-or-treaters come through their neighborhoods to engage them with candy and a Gospel tract.”
The event will feature decorated vehicles giving out candy, an inflatable obstacle, a train ride around the parking lot and several gift card giveaways.
South Mountain Baptist Church
South Mountain Baptist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. until supplies run out. The event will be held outdoors with optional masks, according to the Rev. Kenneth Blanton, however, social distancing will take place, and the church will make hand sanitizer available. The church is located at 3676 US 64 in Morganton.
Zion Memorial United Methodist Church
Zion Memorial United Methodist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” event from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in its parking lot at 1705 Zion Road in Morganton.
Summit Community Church
Summit Community Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 407 S. Green St. in Morganton, featuring more than 25 stations. The event will take place outside. The church will not organize any games or activities, according to the Rev. Dwight Winters, Summit’s children’s pastor, however, a few of the cars may host games for the children. Visitors will not be required to wear masks, since the event will be held outdoors, but anyone is welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so.