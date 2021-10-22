Churches present COVID-modified Trick-or-Treat events

As Halloween approaches, bringing fall festivals and harvest celebrations with it, local churches are weighing their options, working to balance outreach ministry and community responsibility.

On the one hand, events like “Trunk or Treat” and fall carnivals are critical outreach opportunities for many area churches. On the other hand, gathering large numbers of people together safely amid the current COVID-19 outbreak requires careful planning and special precautions.

“Our goal should always be to be a good neighbor and to promote the good of society,” said the Rev. Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life for First Baptist Church of Morganton. “We do our best to keep Christ at the center of our decisions, and part of that during COVID has been watching out for the least of these.”

The Rev. Norman Jones, pastor of Salem United Methodist Church, agreed.

“I believe it’s important for churches to take the health of our children seriously,” Jones said. “Only then can we even consider holding an event in a pandemic.”

Despite these concerns, several area churches are moving forward with plans for modified Halloween/harvest events this year:

First Baptist Church of Morganton