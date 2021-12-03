Churches present holiday concerts

Two local churches are planning special Christmas concert events for the community on Sunday, Dec. 12.
A Centerpiece Jazz Christmas
Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton will present “A Centerpiece Jazz Christmas” at 5 p.m. featuring Centerpiece Jazz, a jazz combo organized and led by Burke County resident Joseph Hasty. Hasty is a multi-instrumentalist who has been described as “a gifted performer who shows talents as a composer and arranger.” He is a three-time winner of the Regional Artists Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council who has graced stages across North America, Europe and Australia during his 30-year career.
In addition to being a free family Christmas celebration, the concert also will be a fundraising event, with all donations supporting the backpack food ministry of Grace Episcopal Church.
The church has provided supplemental food for children living in poverty through Hillcrest Elementary School for more than a decade, according to Sherry Willard, the backpack ministry’s chair. This year, the ministry fills 144 backpacks with food for Hillcrest students bi-weekly to help prevent disadvantaged children from going hungry on weekends when they cannot receive breakfast and lunch at school.
According to Willard, the ministry relies exclusively on volunteer labor from Grace Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church, Grace’s ministry partner over the last eight years. Additionally, the ministry relies heavily on donations from church and community members to supplement shipments from Second Harvest Food Bank.
“This is definitely a team effort,” Willard said. “It takes many volunteers to do all that is involved to provide over 140 backpacks bi-weekly.”
According to a statement from the church, the ministry’s goal is to impact the lives of these students by allowing them to play and learn without the distraction of an empty stomach.
“By doing so, our community is enhanced by a better quality of life for all its citizens, and we are fulfilling Jesus’ commandment to feed the hungry and love one another,” the statement reads.
Willard finds this work immensely fulfilling.
“I have been a volunteer since 2010 and find it so rewarding to help in a small way to provide much-needed food to children and their families,” she said.
In addition to the bi-weekly backpacks, the ministry also provides school supplies, personal items and fills other needs as they arise throughout the year.
Beginning in 2013, the church started an annual Christmas concert to help raise funds to continue and expand the ministry. Joseph Hasty, a member of Grace Episcopal, has helped organize many of the previous shows, but this is the first year he and Centerpiece Jazz will be performing. Willard said she is excited that Hasty will add his award-winning talents to this year’s event.
“A Centerpiece Jazz Christmas” is a free concert and open to the community. Masks will be required. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 303 S. King Street in Morganton.
Home for Christmas
Also on Dec. 12, Mount Home Baptist Church in Morganton will present “Home for Christmas” at 7 p.m., a special holiday concert featuring Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, a Dove award-winning horn-driven band based in Nashville, Tennessee.
The band was formed in 1998 at Belmont University and has achieved national and international prominence by performing at two Olympic Games in 2002 and 2004 and then by placing third on the 2007 FOX reality show, “The Next Great American Band.”
Two band members have personal connections to Mount Home Baptist and Burke County, according to John Conrad, minister of music at Mount Home Baptist Church,
“The baritone saxophone player, Greg Chapman, owns an instrument repair business in Granite Falls,” Conrad said. “Greg is a church member here and plays at Mount Home, but he also plays in Denver’s band, so that’s how I met them.”
He added that trombone player Justin Carpenter also is a Burke County native.
The concert is designed to be a musical celebration of Christmas featuring what Conrad calls the “sounds of the season and songs of the Savior.”
In addition to Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, the production also will feature drama and performances by Mount Home’s choirs.
Conrad hopes the evening will provide church members with an opportunity for worship and community members with a chance to hear the gospel message.
“(The program) is built on the idea that there is something very special about being home at Christmastime,” Conrad said. “It’s also a play on the first Christmas when Mary and Joseph had to leave their home and travel to a place where there was no room for them. And then at the end, we’re going to draw in the fact that God wants us to have an eternal, heavenly home with him, which is why he sent Jesus.”
“Home for Christmas” is a free concert open to the public. Mount Home Baptist Church is located at 2272 Mt. Home Church Road in Morganton. For more information, call the church office at 828-437-0593 or visit mounthomebaptist.org.