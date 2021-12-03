Churches present holiday concerts

“This is definitely a team effort,” Willard said. “It takes many volunteers to do all that is involved to provide over 140 backpacks bi-weekly.”

According to a statement from the church, the ministry’s goal is to impact the lives of these students by allowing them to play and learn without the distraction of an empty stomach.

“By doing so, our community is enhanced by a better quality of life for all its citizens, and we are fulfilling Jesus’ commandment to feed the hungry and love one another,” the statement reads.

Willard finds this work immensely fulfilling.

“I have been a volunteer since 2010 and find it so rewarding to help in a small way to provide much-needed food to children and their families,” she said.

In addition to the bi-weekly backpacks, the ministry also provides school supplies, personal items and fills other needs as they arise throughout the year.