Churches rise to challenge of socially distanced worship, ministry

This has been a year of unprecedented challenges for local churches. Over the past nine months, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have dominated church life in Burke County.
In March, area churches began shutting down. Many of them began reopening in early summer, but some have yet to reopen for in-person services. For churches that did reopen, the worship experience was often much different from before the pandemic.
“We’ve been very careful with how we do things since we opened up in June,” said the Rev. Mike Chandler, Summit Community Church pastor.
Summit limits gathering size and observes strict masking and social distancing policies for in-person worship.
“This year has stretched us,” Chandler added. “It has challenged us to be more creative.”
Praise Assembly of God in Glen Alpine was able to take advantage of good timing. The church had been planning to transition from one to two services for several months due to increased attendance. It finally implemented the change six weeks before the shutdown began. The Rev. Kevin Crawford, pastor of Praise Assembly, said holding two services has allowed it to stay under the lower capacity limits and avoid spreading the virus.
A few churches have still not returned to in-person worship. Among them is St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The church provides an online Mass and offers specified times for parishioners to drive through and receive Holy Communion, the Rev. Ken Whittington. In addition to Mass, he explained that the church’s primary focus during the pandemic has been to encourage its members to stay safe and healthy.
“It’s a moral issue,” Whittington said. “As we see the numbers in Burke County climb, we’d like to be in opposition to that.”
Innovation surge
Rather than risk meeting in the confines of a building, Grace Episcopal Church chose to worship outdoors in its prayer labyrinth during the summer and early autumn.
“What has amazed me is just how adaptive all of us have been,” said the Rev. Marshall Jolly, Grace Episcopal's rector. “I think we’ve managed more innovation in how we worship in nine months’ time than the church has in the past hundred years.”
Innovation has been a consistent theme for most churches in 2020. Many reported setting up online giving for the first time and establishing or ramping up their online presence. Chandler said Summit Community recently purchased several thousand dollars worth of equipment to improve its online experience.
The Rev. John Hagman, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Morganton, conducted services from his backyard.
“I feel like a more personal connection is warranted online,” Hagman explained. “The church is a people, not a place. We worship wherever we are.”
In addition to adapting their worship services to the new normal, churches also have scrambled to meet emerging needs brought on by the shutdown and the economic slowdown.
In May, Burkemont Baptist led a coalition of 15 churches that took advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm To Table Program to get thousands of pounds of food into the hands of Burke County families in need.
“This is an important time for people of faith,” said the Rev. Eddy Bunton of Burkemont Baptist. “The Lord will use our efforts if we step up during this time.”
Another cooperative effort, “United in Love and Peace,” began a similar program, focusing on meeting the local Hispanic community's needs, especially undocumented residents who are not eligible for other assistance.
In August, First United Methodist Church in Morganton opened a Virtual Learning Center for local students enrolled in the Burke County Public Schools' Virtual Academy.
“We really don’t want the kids to have to sit at home,” said the Rev. Dana McKim, senior pastor of First Methodist. “We’d like for them to have some socialization and supervision.”
Growth continues
Against all odds, some churches have even been able to expand over the past year. Thrive Church and Victory Church built new buildings over the course of the year. Victory broke ground for its facility in September, while Thrive held its first services two months later.
One new church got its start this year. In February, the Rev. Billy Glosson launched Coram Deo Church just a few weeks before the shutdown began. Since May, the church has been holding drive-in services, attracting more than 70 worshipers every Sunday.
Most churches have reported that giving levels have remained consistent despite in-person worship attendance decreases.
“We have been able to maintain our collective generosity,” said Hagman about First Presbyterian Church. “We have been able to keep our financial commitments, contribute generously to support people who are struggling and help other ministries in our community and beyond.”
Crawford said giving at Praise Assembly has significantly increased since the onset of the pandemic.
“It has been amazing,” he said. “We’ve never done so well financially.”
Deeper faith
Several pastors, including the Rev. George Logan, pastor of New Day Christian Church, noted an increased level of commitment and desire for prayer among members.
“We’ve always believed in living a life of faith and not fear,” he said. “The context in which this is being spoken now is bringing more validity to it as something to stand on.”
Crawford agreed.
“A lot of people’s priorities have gotten back into focus during this time,” Crawford said.
In addition to the pandemic, several churches have said that 2020 has brought increased social and political concern for many members. From the Black Lives Matter protests this summer to election anxieties in November, guiding members through the current social and political climate has been a significant challenge for faith leaders.
Logan sees this as another opportunity to lead people to lean on their faith.
“We have to keep sticking with the word of God and let that word speak to this time, because it’s unprecedented in many ways,” he said.
Ultimately, most local faith leaders are hopeful that 2021 will bring more opportunities for people of faith to stand true to their convictions.
“I truly believe that God has given us an opportunity,” Logan said. “God knew what was coming down in 2020, and he called us to this time. If we’re here, we’ve been created for such a time as this.”