Churches rise to challenge of socially distanced worship, ministry

This has been a year of unprecedented challenges for local churches. Over the past nine months, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have dominated church life in Burke County.

In March, area churches began shutting down. Many of them began reopening in early summer, but some have yet to reopen for in-person services. For churches that did reopen, the worship experience was often much different from before the pandemic.

“We’ve been very careful with how we do things since we opened up in June,” said the Rev. Mike Chandler, Summit Community Church pastor.

Summit limits gathering size and observes strict masking and social distancing policies for in-person worship.

“This year has stretched us,” Chandler added. “It has challenged us to be more creative.”

Praise Assembly of God in Glen Alpine was able to take advantage of good timing. The church had been planning to transition from one to two services for several months due to increased attendance. It finally implemented the change six weeks before the shutdown began. The Rev. Kevin Crawford, pastor of Praise Assembly, said holding two services has allowed it to stay under the lower capacity limits and avoid spreading the virus.