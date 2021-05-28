Churches to offer variety of summer programs for children

After many churches took last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pastors, children’s directors and volunteers across Burke County are gearing up to reopen their churches to the children of the community. They’re also working to reinstate the annual tradition of vacation Bible school. A few churches see this year as an opportunity to try something a little bit different from what they’ve done in past years.
The following is a sampling of VBS programming being offered in Burke County this summer:
Camp Christbound, Calvary Lutheran Church, 119 N. King St. Morganton
After a one-year hiatus, Camp Christbound will return to Calvary Lutheran Church July 12-16. The free all-day program, a cooperative effort of Calvary and Grace Episcopal Church, is open to rising first- through sixth-grader students and will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is run by trained counselors from Lutheridge Camp in Arden, and will also welcome Angela Shores from Adventure Bound Books for special activities each afternoon.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, children participating in the program will be required to wear masks, and undergo daily health screenings. Campers will need to bring a lunch every day as well.
“Camp Christbound has become a community ministry, not just a ministry for the children of our two parishes,” said the Rev. Lauren Carlson, co-pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church. “We missed the opportunity to serve children in our community last year.”
For more information, contact Calvary Lutheran at 828-437-0780.
First Baptist Church, 502 W. Union St. in Morganton
First Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school July 1-15 from 6-8:30 p.m. for children ages third through rising sixth graders. This year’s theme will be “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” The curriculum is published by Group publishing and features Bible lessons, hands-on activities, videos, music, games and snacks that all work together to reinforce one biblical point each day. For more information, contact the church at 828-437-2544.
Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Road in Morganton
Burkemont will hold its vacation Bible school both in-person and virtually June 27 to July 1 for children in preschool through 12th grade. The theme is “FOCUS,” published by Orange. For more information, contact 828-437-2357.
New Hope in Christ Baptist Church, 413 Bouchelle Street in Morganton
New Hope in Christ Baptist Church will focus on the theme “Keep Going” during its VBS taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The program will culminate with a community fish fry at 2 p.m.
“VBS is essential in equipping the youth in our community with the word of God,” said Latrese Lyerly, pastor of New Hope in Christ Baptist Church. “They hear a lot of things outside the church trying to influence them, and as a church, we need to be louder in their ears about Jesus Christ.”
This year’s theme and curriculum were developed by church leaders and inspired by New Hope’s late pastor, the Rev. Max Bristol.
“We have to keep going,” Lyerly added. “And where better to plant that seed than in our children?”
For more information, contact the church at 828-438-1825.
Bridge42 Church, 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton
Bridge42 Church will hold a VBS from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-6. This year’s theme, “Destination Dig,” published by Lifeway, will focus on connecting Bible stories with archeological evidence to demonstrate the truth of the Bible.
“Our VBS theme is a great tool for us to create a fun atmosphere that kids will enjoy and learn from,” Pastor Andrew Whisnant said. “We want children to learn the gospel and teenagers to be affirmed in their faith.”
For more information, contact 828-584-2876 or pastorandreww@gmail.com.
El Bethel Baptist Church, 1669 N. Green St. in Morganton
El Bethel Baptist Church’s VBS will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays on July 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4 and 11.
The program’s theme will be “Destination Dig,” published by Lifeway. It will feature classes for children, youth and adults. Food will not be served this year due to COVID-related safety precautions. The program will culminate with an “End of Summer Bash” at Lake James on Aug. 11.
“Our vision with VBS this year is to get our kids back to normal,” said Miranda Stephens, El Bethel’s children’s ministry director. “We are hosting our VBS on Wednesdays to get them coming back on Wednesdays in the fall.”
For more information, contact the church at 828-437-0570.
First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. Morganton
First United Methodist Church’s Summer Music and Arts Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, and from 9-11:30 am Friday, June 18. The program, open to school-age children who have completed kindergarten, will culminate with a performance of “The Not-So-Terrible Parable,” a children’s musical production based on the Biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Cost is $50 per child, which includes lunch and snacks each day. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Masks will be required except for performers on Friday evening. For more information, email abbifumc@gmail.com.
Out of an abundance of caution, some churches are taking a “wait-and-see” approach to VBS for this summer. Others are unsure if they will have the volunteer power to put on a VBS. First Presbyterian Church of Morganton has elected not to host a VBS program this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but hopes to bring it back next summer. New Day Christian Church hopes to host its annual summer basketball camp later this summer, but is still working on the details. Summit Community Church is still early in the planning stages for VBS as well, citing the return to in-person worship and the relaunching of children’s and student ministries as the church’s primary focus over the past several months.