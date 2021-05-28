Churches to offer variety of summer programs for children

First United Methodist Church’s Summer Music and Arts Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, and from 9-11:30 am Friday, June 18. The program, open to school-age children who have completed kindergarten, will culminate with a performance of “The Not-So-Terrible Parable,” a children’s musical production based on the Biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Cost is $50 per child, which includes lunch and snacks each day. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Masks will be required except for performers on Friday evening. For more information, email abbifumc@gmail.com .

Out of an abundance of caution, some churches are taking a “wait-and-see” approach to VBS for this summer. Others are unsure if they will have the volunteer power to put on a VBS. First Presbyterian Church of Morganton has elected not to host a VBS program this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but hopes to bring it back next summer. New Day Christian Church hopes to host its annual summer basketball camp later this summer, but is still working on the details. Summit Community Church is still early in the planning stages for VBS as well, citing the return to in-person worship and the relaunching of children’s and student ministries as the church’s primary focus over the past several months.