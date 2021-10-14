Citizen science soars at bird watching event

“During the first couple years of Hawk Watch, it was big deal to see a bald eagle,” Pope said. “In more recent years, it is not uncommon to see more than 10 a day. So, that’s been a great trend, and it is really cool to be able to capture that in our count.”

Bald eagles were removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007, decades after the Environmental Protection Agency began restricting the use of DDT, a pesticide used across the U.S. to control insect crop pests, thereby entering the food chain and harming eagles and other birds. Since these conservation efforts were taken, the population of bald eagle nesting pairs has grown from 417 in the mid-1960s to approximately 14,000 as of 2015.

Moreover, counters at Grandfather Mountain continue to record healthy populations of broad-winged hawks. Even though the total number of broad-winged hawks recorded, 1,553, was lower this year compared to previous years due to the weather patterns, the data still contributes to the growing body of research that allows scientists to track and record population trends.

“It will be a lot more interesting when we get to 20 and 30 years of data, and I’m very excited about that,” Pope said. “When we get that amount of time under our belt, we will have a better indicator of population increases or declines based on our monitoring.”