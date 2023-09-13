The Morganton City Council read a proclamation Monday night recognizing Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sharley Mendoza, a member of the city’s human relations commission, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the Hispanic community. She thanked everyone who gathered in the council chambers — so many people there was standing room only — and the city council for recognizing the Hispanic community’s contributions to Morganton.

“Our presence here today is proof of the courage and resilience by those individuals who first saw opportunities in Morganton, laying the foundation and firmly growing roots within Morganton’s soil,” Mendoza said. “This proclamation is dedicated to them, as well as those of us who continue to pursue the American dream, and for the future generations of Hispanics who will call Morganton their home.”

Hispanic Heritage Month starts the same day as Little Guatemala’s Guate Fest, which will celebrate Guatemalan Independence Day this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature two days of live music, entertainment, indoor soccer, Hispanic cuisine and the chance to learn more about the Guatemalan culture. Little Guatemala is at 810 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.