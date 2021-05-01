City cuts ribbon on soccer complex expansion

The ribbon has been cut on Phase III of the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with about 40 people in attendance was held Wednesday to commemorate the expansion of the complex, which will provide citizens and visitors enhanced recreational and sporting opportunities.

It also brings to fruition a vision that was laid out for our community more than 20 years ago.

The Phase III expansion added two new multi-use fields, a dog park, new section of paved greenway, picnic shelter and a playground on the property. The playground, dog park and shelter are already open, and the multi-use fields will be ready for play in the fall.

The $1.4 million dollar expansion was made possible with funds from a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant and a grant from ElectriCities of North Carolina, along with funding provided by the city, the city of Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation and private donations from Case Farms, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, and the Wall family.