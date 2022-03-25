City Easter event to return in April after two-year hiatus

A longstanding Morganton spring tradition will make a reappearance this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, April 9, the city of Morganton Recreation Department, in cooperation with Summit Community Church, will host the annual Morganton Easter Egg Hunt at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. The event will start at 10 a.m. with games such as egg hop and cornhole, relay races and storytelling, Bryan Fish, Morganton Recreation Department assistant director, said. The main event, featuring 10,000 candy-filled plastic eggs, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Fish said there will not be any inflatables at this year’s Easter egg hunt, although he hopes to be able to bring them back next year. There are liability concerns over inflatables at city events that was not been able to iron out in time.

“There had been some discussion about the inflatables, but if that happens, it won’t be this year, it’ll be next year,” he said.

The egg hunt will be separated into four age groups to give all children a fair chance to collect eggs. The age divisions are:

Two and under.

Three and 4 years old.

Five through 7 years old.

Eight through 10 years old.

Dwight Winters, kids pastor at Summit Community Church, said the church will be helping the city run the event by providing volunteers for the games, relay races and storytelling. The church also already is assembling treat bags to give to all the children who attend the event.

Winters said that while it is difficult to get an exact count at the event, judging by the number of treat bags given away, he believes there have been as many as 4,000 children at past events.

Summit began partnering with the city on the event more than a decade ago, lead Pastor Mike Chandler said.

“We’ve always had a vision of wanting to partner with our city in everything we do,” he said. “We’d much rather find something that is already happening that we can plug into rather than creating our own thing.”

Chandler said this year’s Easter egg hunt is a big deal for the church because it represents a return to the type of community-focused ministry it has had to distance itself from over the last two years.

“Now that we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID, and we’re seeing the opportunity to open back up again and the city has approached us again about doing it, we’re super-excited about getting back into the community and getting to serve and trying to make a difference,” Chandler said.

Winters agreed that April 9 will be a big day for the city and church, and hopes it helps to bring a “sense of normalcy” back to the community.

Fish said he is excited to bring the event back to Morganton after a two-year break. Last year, the department held a drive-thru Easter giveaway at the Collett Street Recreation Center, but it wasn’t the same as having the full event.

“It’s fun to get to see the kids run around and vacuum up all those eggs, and see them playing games and having fun,” he said. “Just being back in-person is a joy that we are getting started back with things we haven’t been able to do the last couple of years.”

The soccer complex is at 110 Greenlee Ford Road, Morganton.