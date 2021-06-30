 Skip to main content
City Hall, city facilities closed Monday for Independence Day
City Hall, city facilities closed Monday for Independence Day

Morganton City Hall and City facilities will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Garbage collection will be affected.

Garbage will not be collected Monday, and collection will operate on a one-day delay the remainder of the week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday; and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.

Collett Street Recreation Center and Mountain View Recreation Center also will be closed Monday. City pools and parks will be open.

