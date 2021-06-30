City Hall, city facilities closed Monday for Independence Day

Special to The News Herald
Morganton City Hall and City facilities will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Garbage collection will be affected.
Garbage will not be collected Monday, and collection will operate on a one-day delay the remainder of the week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday; and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.
Collett Street Recreation Center and Mountain View Recreation Center also will be closed Monday. City pools and parks will be open.
