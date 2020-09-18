City hall, city offices to reopen on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morganton City Hall and city offices will reopen to the public this Monday, Sept. 21.

While city offices are reopening to the public, COVID-19 still poses a threat to folks’ health and safety. For those who are entering a city building, the city asks that those folks wear a mask, stay six feet apart from other people, and frequently wash and sanitize their hands.

Protective measures have been put in place inside city hall to help keep city employees and citizens safe. Markers have been placed on the floor throughout the building in high-traffic areas to designate how far apart people should be from each other. Plexiglass barriers are in place at the city’s business counters to minimize droplet spread of COVID-19.

City recreation facilities are reopening to the public under a modified schedule and capacity limitations. In accordance with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders, playing basketball is not allowed in any city recreation facility. Recreation facility hours are as follows:

» Morganton Aquatic Center: Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside the facility at any time. Masks must be worn except while swimming.