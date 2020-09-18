City hall, city offices to reopen on Monday

Morganton City Hall and city offices will reopen to the public this Monday, Sept. 21.
While city offices are reopening to the public, COVID-19 still poses a threat to folks’ health and safety. For those who are entering a city building, the city asks that those folks wear a mask, stay six feet apart from other people, and frequently wash and sanitize their hands.
Protective measures have been put in place inside city hall to help keep city employees and citizens safe. Markers have been placed on the floor throughout the building in high-traffic areas to designate how far apart people should be from each other. Plexiglass barriers are in place at the city’s business counters to minimize droplet spread of COVID-19.
City recreation facilities are reopening to the public under a modified schedule and capacity limitations. In accordance with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders, playing basketball is not allowed in any city recreation facility. Recreation facility hours are as follows:
» Morganton Aquatic Center: Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside the facility at any time. Masks must be worn except while swimming.
» Collett Street Recreation Center: Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Sunday. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside any room in the facility at any time. Masks must be worn except while involved in strenuous activity, such as working out. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside the weight room at one time. The weight room will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.
» Mountain View Recreation Center: Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; closed Sunday. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside any room in the facility at any time. Masks must be worn except while involved in strenuous activity.
The city encourages people to continue conducting business with the city online, by email and over the phone in order to limit the number of people inside city buildings at any given time. By minimizing close contact between employees and citizens, folks all can keep each other safe from the ongoing pandemic.
More information on conducting business over the phone, by email, and online can be found below.
ONLINE/PHONE SERVICES
» Citizens can make utility payments online at morgantonnc.gov. Payments can be made at city drop boxes located at the front entrance and back parking lot of city hall or by using the drive-thru. The city will be accepting all forms of payment at the drive-thru. Folks should not put cash in the drop boxes.
» Residents can apply for electric, water and sewer service by calling 828-438-5245 or by visiting morgantonnc.gov/index.php/government/finance/utilities.
» Contractors can apply for building permits by calling 828-438-5266.
» Citizens can contact COMPAS Cable at 828-438-5353 to connect new cable, internet and telephone service, or for technical assistance and service with cable, internet and telephone.
» Folks can view city job applications and apply online by visiting morgantonnc.gov/jobs.
“We are glad to be able to reopen our city facilities to the public, but would like to remind everyone that it takes all of us doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy. “If you are entering a city building, wear a mask, keep your distance from other people, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.”
