City Hall closed for Thanksgiving; garbage pickup affected
Morganton

City Hall closed for Thanksgiving; garbage pickup affected

Morganton City Hall and all city facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday.

Garbage collection also will be affected.

For those whose garbage pickup day is Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, their garbage will be collected on normal schedule. If their regular collection day is Thursday, their garbage will be collected Wednesday.

For more city information, visit morgantonnc.gov.

