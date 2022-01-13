 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City hall, facilities closed for MLK Jr. Day
City hall, facilities closed for MLK Jr. Day

Morganton city seal in council chambers
Morganton City Hall and city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Garbage collection will be affected by the closure.

There will be no garbage collection Monday, and collection will operate on a one-day delay the rest of the week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday; and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.

