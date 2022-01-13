City hall, facilities closed for MLK Jr. Day

Special to The News Herald
Morganton City Hall and city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Garbage collection will be affected by the closure.
There will be no garbage collection Monday, and collection will operate on a one-day delay the rest of the week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday; and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.
