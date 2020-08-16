City joins group in celebrating historic milestone

The Democratic Women of Burke County are gearing up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed.
Members of the group were on hand to accept a proclamation from the city of Morganton titled, “Celebrating the Power of Women Voting” at the Morganton city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, according to Jaynie Foster, president of the organization. The proclamation honors the history of the women’s suffrage movement and its many leaders from 1830 to 1920 and declares August as “Women’s Right to Vote Month.”
“The women’s suffrage movement forever changed America, expanding representative democracy and inspiring other popular movements for constitutional change and reform,” the proclamation reads.
It reported that 81.3 million women were registered to vote in the United States as of 2018, comprising 53 percent of the electorate and noted that “women in unprecedented numbers are holding and seeking elected office throughout the United States.”
The League of Women Voters Catawba Valley will receive a similar resolution from the Burke County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to League member Cindy Lundy.
Both Foster and Lundy mentioned a letter that influenced the passage of the amendment. They said Tennessee was the last state to ratify the amendment, and the state had to hold a second vote after the first one was tied.
“Trains filled with groups supporting both sides arrived in Nashville,” Lundy said. “There was tremendous lobbying and vote switching going on during those weeks of procedural votes. It was a very tight race. The youngest man ever to serve in the legislature at that time was 22-year-old unmarried Harry Burn. He was counted as being aligned with the anti-suffragists -- until the vote.
“He had with him that day a letter from his mother. It had news from home and something to the effect of: ‘Hurrah and vote for Suffrage and don't keep them in doubt.’ Sometimes it does come down to one person's vote -- and their Mama.”
The Democratic Women of Burke County will hang a banner up in downtown Morganton this week reminding people of the historic milestone and will hold a “Celebration of Women Voting” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse. The event will give people the opportunity to register to vote or pick up absentee ballots. Local candidates are scheduled to attend. The group will accept toys, school supplies and gently-used children's clothing for Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton.
Foster reflected on the long, often violent struggle suffragists endured to gain women the right to vote. Historical records document how women who fought for the vote were often ostracized by their communities and families and subjected to prosecution by law enforcement. Some died for the cause.
“We honor our brave revolutionists who fought the cause through enormous obstacles,” Foster said.
Some of the prominent suffragists she mentioned include Harriet Forten Purvis, Mary Ann Shadd Cary, Ida B. Wells, Francis Ellen Watkins Harper, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Harriett Stanton Blatch, Alice Paul, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ella Baker and Diane Nash.
She counts Rosa Parks among the champions of the female vote, even though Parks is most known for sparking the U.S. civil rights movement in the 1960s by refusing to give up her seat on a bus that had been reserved for whites.
“Even though the 19th amendment did grant all women (the right to vote), in the south, it was very suppressed, so that’s why we needed the civil rights (movement),” Foster said. “We recognize all of the women, no matter what year it was – either the 1900s or the 1960s – who fought very hard for our right to vote. I’m glad we’re coming to (a time) where all women are treated equally, no matter the color of our skin.”
She is proud of the legacy the suffragists left to women of today.
“Women have become a dominant force in governing our country,” Foster said. “A record number of women were elected to office in 2018, with a total of 121, (or) 23 percent, serving in the 116th Unites States Congress. We celebrate more than 68 million women voting in elections this year because of the dauntless and steadfast commitment of the suffragists in their imperishable journey for voting equality. As we cast our votes, we will honor the legacy of women suffragists who fought the battle for our right to vote.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
