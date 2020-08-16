You have permission to edit this article.
City joins group in celebrating historic milestone
Democratic Women of Burke County
‘Votes for Women’

City joins group in celebrating historic milestone

The Democratic Women of Burke County are gearing up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed.

Members of the group were on hand to accept a proclamation from the city of Morganton titled, “Celebrating the Power of Women Voting” at the Morganton city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, according to Jaynie Foster, president of the organization. The proclamation honors the history of the women’s suffrage movement and its many leaders from 1830 to 1920 and declares August as “Women’s Right to Vote Month.”

“The women’s suffrage movement forever changed America, expanding representative democracy and inspiring other popular movements for constitutional change and reform,” the proclamation reads.

It reported that 81.3 million women were registered to vote in the United States as of 2018, comprising 53 percent of the electorate and noted that “women in unprecedented numbers are holding and seeking elected office throughout the United States.”

The League of Women Voters Catawba Valley will receive a similar resolution from the Burke County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to League member Cindy Lundy.

Both Foster and Lundy mentioned a letter that influenced the passage of the amendment. They said Tennessee was the last state to ratify the amendment, and the state had to hold a second vote after the first one was tied.

“Trains filled with groups supporting both sides arrived in Nashville,” Lundy said. “There was tremendous lobbying and vote switching going on during those weeks of procedural votes. It was a very tight race. The youngest man ever to serve in the legislature at that time was 22-year-old unmarried Harry Burn. He was counted as being aligned with the anti-suffragists -- until the vote.

“He had with him that day a letter from his mother. It had news from home and something to the effect of: ‘Hurrah and vote for Suffrage and don't keep them in doubt.’ Sometimes it does come down to one person's vote -- and their Mama.”

The Democratic Women of Burke County will hang a banner up in downtown Morganton this week reminding people of the historic milestone and will hold a “Celebration of Women Voting” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse. The event will give people the opportunity to register to vote or pick up absentee ballots. Local candidates are scheduled to attend. The group will accept toys, school supplies and gently-used children's clothing for Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton.

Foster reflected on the long, often violent struggle suffragists endured to gain women the right to vote. Historical records document how women who fought for the vote were often ostracized by their communities and families and subjected to prosecution by law enforcement. Some died for the cause.

“We honor our brave revolutionists who fought the cause through enormous obstacles,” Foster said.

Some of the prominent suffragists she mentioned include Harriet Forten Purvis, Mary Ann Shadd Cary, Ida B. Wells, Francis Ellen Watkins Harper, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Harriett Stanton Blatch, Alice Paul, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ella Baker and Diane Nash.

She counts Rosa Parks among the champions of the female vote, even though Parks is most known for sparking the U.S. civil rights movement in the 1960s by refusing to give up her seat on a bus that had been reserved for whites.

“Even though the 19th amendment did grant all women (the right to vote), in the south, it was very suppressed, so that’s why we needed the civil rights (movement),” Foster said. “We recognize all of the women, no matter what year it was – either the 1900s or the 1960s – who fought very hard for our right to vote. I’m glad we’re coming to (a time) where all women are treated equally, no matter the color of our skin.”

She is proud of the legacy the suffragists left to women of today.

“Women have become a dominant force in governing our country,” Foster said. “A record number of women were elected to office in 2018, with a total of 121, (or) 23 percent, serving in the 116th Unites States Congress. We celebrate more than 68 million women voting in elections this year because of the dauntless and steadfast commitment of the suffragists in their imperishable journey for voting equality. As we cast our votes, we will honor the legacy of women suffragists who fought the battle for our right to vote.”

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com

IN HER OWN WORDS

Local women share why they believe it’s so important to vote:

"First of all, I vote ‘because I can,’ thank goodness. Voting is fundamental to having a responsive government that represents all of us. People in the United States and across the world have died fighting for the right to vote. Casting a ballot is the best way to honor their struggle, and to make the country a better place for my children and granddaughter. Especially now, it is vitally important that anyone who cares about justice, exercise this most important right." -- Jo Sitton, lifelong advocate for women and family rights.

"I voted for the first time at the Library in Newton and went with a coworker who supported a different party. It was super simple, and I was able to vote for Obama's first term, and started a journey of educating myself on the political process. This year's election is important in a multitude of ways: power over our own bodies, LGBT rights, power over the Supreme Court, four years of growth and rebirth or four more years of decline." -- Sarah Allen, president of the Burke/Catawba Counties Young Democrats:

"I was born in 1936. I started ‘politicking’ in the third-grade. I voted for the first time in 1954, when I was 21-years-old. I was a history major in school, so I felt I was a part of history on that day. Why is it important to vote in this year's election? There is an old saying that comes to mind: ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.’ Women in America have the power to change the direction our country. We will make a difference when we vote." -- Jewel Hudson, lifelong Democrat:

“My parents always made Election Day as special as a holiday. My Dad would close his store so we could go together to the polls in our small hometown. As a little girl, I can still remember hearing my parents stating their names with such pride. And from that experience, I have carried Election Day as one of the most important events in my adulthood. But this year, it is even more important as we celebrate the voting rights of women. I, along with many women, will pause and remember the sacrifices of those women before us that refused to quit in the battle for our right to vote. We will be forever grateful and honored to continue the plight as we vote. When women vote, we win!” -- Jaynie Foster, president, Democratic Women of Burke County

"There are so many issues affecting women in 2020: The right to choose, education for all of our children, elder care, are just a few. The present administration has failed the people on these issues and more. And we are gaining more power every day. The problems facing all Americans today can be corrected. Women can make the difference. It is what is needed to push forward. ‘Women Strong!’" -- Cecilia Surratt, Democratic candidate for the 86th District of the North Carolina House of Representatives

"My parents were always voters. Even though we were a poor, rural family in Maine, they instilled in me a sense of responsibility that comes from being a citizen of this country. Part of that responsibility includes voting and being an informed voter. I always take a moment and pause as I cast my ballot, remembering all the women that have protested, fought and died that I might have the right to do so, a ballot that will impact my life and those of the people around me. It brings tears to my eyes every time I think of all that had to happen for me to stand there. It is a responsibility that I don't take lightly - 2020 is no exception." -- Pam Soule Genant, chair, Burke County Democratic Party

LEADING THE WAY

The Democratic Women of Burke County would like to remind the community of several female pioneers who achieved “firsts” in U.S. government:

» 1925 - Nellie Taylor Ross: First woman elected governor of a state (Wyoming)

» 1932 - Hattie Wyatt Caraway: First woman elected to the Senate

» 1933 - Francis Perkins: First woman to hold a Cabinet position (Secretary of Labor)

» 1949 - Burnita Shelton Matthews: First woman to serve as a federal district judge

» 1966 - Constance Baker Motley: First African-American woman to serve as a federal judge

» 1968 - Shirley Chisholm: First African-American woman to serve in Congress and the first African-American woman candidate for a major party's nomination for presidency in 1972

» 1973 - Lelia Foley Davis: First African-American woman elected as mayor of a major city (Taft, Oklahoma)

» 1984 - Geraldine Ferraro: First female vice-presidential candidate for a major party

» 1993 - Janet Reno: First woman to serve as U.S. attorney general

» 1997 - Madeline Albright: First woman to serve as secretary of state

» 2001- Hillary R. Clinton: The first First Lady to hold an elected office (U.S. Senate) and the first woman nominee for the presidency in 2016

» 2009 - Michelle Obama: First African-American woman to serve as First Lady

