City launches 6 new website designs

The process began in January, as teams were made for the creation of each new website design. The design teams spent several months brainstorming, dreaming up and refining the designs of the new city websites. The design teams contained members from both inside and outside of the department whose website was being built.

The goal in this was to have as many perspectives as possible, including from people who would not normally utilize the website whose design on which they were working. This offered unique insights into how the websites should be built and how they should navigate.

After the design teams created the new designs, the teams were shuffled around and content teams were created, which also contained members spanning various city departments. The teams were responsible for hammering down the finer points of how the websites should navigate; what the menus, headers and footers should contain; which pages key links on the home pages should jump to; and more.

Following this, content was migrated from the old websites to the new websites, and content on the new sites was updated to be as current as possible to arrive at the final product.