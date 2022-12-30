City of Morganton names new Public Information Officer

The City of Morganton has selected Jonelle Sigmon as its new Public Information Officer effective Dec. 12, 2022.

Sigmon is a Morganton native and graduate of Gardner Webb University with a degree in Communications. She previously worked for The News Herald as a reporter and Burke County Public Schools as its Marketing and Communications Specialist. She has experience with social media and print marketing, graphic design, photography, videography, writing and podcast creation.

In her time at The News Herald, Sigmon received multiple awards for her work in journalism from the North Carolina Press Association. She chose journalism because she enjoys writing and telling stories through photos and video and meeting new people. While at BCPS, she was a member of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association and received awards for multiple video projects, podcast episodes and photography pieces.

Sigmon grew up in the Morganton area and wants to use her knowledge and skills to highlight the things that make Morganton a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Sigmon will oversee all internal and external communications and social media and website content, as well as the generation of press releases, graphic design, photography, videography and newsletters.

“We are thrilled to have Jonelle onboard and know that her work experience and her abilities in the realm of journalism and public relations will help move the City of Morganton forward in a positive direction,” said Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy. “She has come to the position already having established relationships with several city employees which will help her hit the ground running.”

When Sigmon isn’t on the job, she enjoys hunting for antiques with her husband Cody, spending time with family and friends, shopping, photography, crocheting and watching professional tennis. Sigmon is also a volunteer youth leader at her home church, Royal Chapel Church of God.