City preparing for inclement weather

The city of Morganton is preparing for the potential inclement weather expected to affect the area this weekend.

While forecast models differ on how much snow and/or ice our area could see, safety is the first priority in any storm. The city would like to remind everyone to stay inside and stay off the roads if the storm brings winter weather to our area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In order for city snow plows and trucks to operate effectively, the city’s public works department requests that nobody park on the streets this weekend. Parking on the side of a street prevents our snow plows from being able to travel down snow-covered streets and clearing the area due to their size. Public works also would like to remind residents to keep the streets clear of rough trash and brush for the same reason.

The city's public works department is planning to put brine on the roads Friday, and will be ready to salt and sand the roads once the storm moves into our area to melt the snow and ice and provide better traction on the roads.