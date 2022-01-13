 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City preparing for inclement weather
0 Comments
alert top story

City preparing for inclement weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Morganton is preparing for the potential inclement weather expected to affect the area this weekend.

While forecast models differ on how much snow and/or ice our area could see, safety is the first priority in any storm. The city would like to remind everyone to stay inside and stay off the roads if the storm brings winter weather to our area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In order for city snow plows and trucks to operate effectively, the city’s public works department requests that nobody park on the streets this weekend. Parking on the side of a street prevents our snow plows from being able to travel down snow-covered streets and clearing the area due to their size. Public works also would like to remind residents to keep the streets clear of rough trash and brush for the same reason.

The city's public works department is planning to put brine on the roads Friday, and will be ready to salt and sand the roads once the storm moves into our area to melt the snow and ice and provide better traction on the roads.

The city is aware customers could be without power due to the storm. If you are a city of Morganton electric customer, you can call at 828-438-5277 to report a power outage. Please do not report power outages through social media channels. Remember that if you are without power your cable and internet service will not work, but will come back online once power is restored.

City officials urge everyone to be prepared and have dry goods, non-perishable food items and extra water on hand. The city will be publishing updates about any power outages, road closures and weather-related events on its social media pages.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert