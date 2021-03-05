City repairing part of sinkhole near Sanford Drive

City of Morganton staff repaired a small part of the sinkhole near Sanford Drive on Friday.

The sinkhole first opened on the property of the city’s U.S. Post Office, has continued to grow and now threatens infrastructure belonging to the city.

Staff members have monitored the situation since the sinkhole first appeared. The sinkhole is on property belonging to the post office and is not the responsibility of the city to repair. However, the sinkhole has continued to grow and now is threatening the integrity of a sewer main belonging to the city. This sewer main runs beneath Sanford Drive, which is a road belonging to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The post office has informed the city that it will be months before it repairs the sinkhole on its property. With the express permission of NCDOT, the city made the decision to repair the small portion of the sinkhole closest to Sanford Drive that is threatening the integrity of the city’s sewer main. This is a preventative measure to keep the sinkhole from damaging the city’s sewer main. The city has notified the post office it will request reimbursement for the cost of repairs to the portion of the sinkhole closest to Sanford Drive.

The sinkhole remains the responsibility of the post office to repair, as it is located on USPS property and is a private drainage issue. Repairs being made by the city on Friday were to ensure the city’s water and sewer system can continue effectively serving its citizens.