City says it won’t renew lease for downtown restaurant

The city of Morganton has informed a downtown restaurant owner he will not be offered a renewal on his lease.

The city informed Bella Vino owner Emmanuel Manolakas by letter Wednesday that he is expected to move the restaurant out of the building at 112 W. Union St. immediately, according to a copy of the letter. His lease expired Dec. 31.

While his lease agreement with the city allowed for an automatic renewal if all terms of the lease, including timely payments, were met, City Attorney Louis Vinay said that wasn’t the case.

A letter from the city to Manolakas on Aug. 7, 2020, said Manolakas was two months behind on his rent and owed the city $4,700 in past due payments. The letter also said Manolakas owed $5,095.63 on his utilities.

Vinay said that while Manolakas made arrangements with the city to catch up on his payments and no longer is past due on the rent, his right to automatically renew the lease had been forfeited when he failed to make timely payments.

The city still could have opted to renew the lease, but Vinay said it wasn’t happy with the restaurant as a tenant.

When the city originally purchased the building in 1996, it was intended to serve as a catalyst for economic development, according to Vinay and property records.

In other words, it was meant to ensure there would always be a restaurant downtown to serve as an anchor for other downtown businesses, Vinay said. He said the goal was to have a restaurant drawing patrons to downtown who would then venture to other storefronts in the city.

City staff could see that result from Bella Vino’s predecessor, Yianni’s, but haven't seen the same effect with Bella Vino in the building, Vinay said. For context, some city staff members work in an office above Bella Vino.

“The big problem is that it is obvious from anybody looking at it that his business is not, and has not been for a long time, bringing significant numbers of people downtown,” Vinay said. “We are saying that just based on eyeballs, basically, that anybody can go by there at any time and see there are not significant numbers of people in the restaurant.”

Losing the building that houses his restaurant isn’t the only problem Manolakas has run into recently.

Certificates of tax liability filed Dec. 5 at the Burke County Courthouse by the North Carolina Department of Revenue said Manolakas’ LLC, Xristou Meneton Inc., owes more than $55,000 in unpaid sales tax. That includes about $24,000 in penalties and interest, court records show.

The certificates indicate Manolakas owes sales tax for June 2019 and for each month from February 2020 through August 2021. The certificates still were active Friday, according to court records.

Despite an apparent ongoing tax issue and struggles over his lease with the city, Manolakas seems to be building a business on the other end of the state.

Manolakas indicated in a public post on his personal Facebook page on Nov. 2 that he will be opening a new restaurant in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina – Nikis (sic) Italian Bistro #1. Posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate its soft opening was held Tuesday.

In the comments of the November post on his personal page, Manolakas told a commenter he bought the building in Roanoke Rapids and had someone else lined up to run it for him.

“I’m not going away from Morganton you won’t get rid of me that easy,” Manolakas said in a November comment.

Still, the city has ordered Manolakas to vacate the building at 112 W. Union St. immediately, and said it would take legal action to force his removal if he didn’t leave.

The News Herald attempted to reach Manolakas through Bella Vino’s phone line, on his personal line and through his attorney Friday afternoon. He didn’t respond by press time.