City staff remembers past years of annual event

There’s a strange quiet in downtown Morganton this week.
This time of year, city crews and volunteers typically are prepping downtown streets to play host to the Historic Morganton Festival.
But this year, COVID-19 put a pause on the festival for 2020.
That’s also brought a strange quiet to the Main Street office in downtown Morganton.
Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton and director of the festival, said she and her staff typically work with 250 to 300 volunteers to put on the festival each year. Some of those volunteers have been with the city for nearly 30 years.
“It does feel really odd,” Jablonski said. “The office is awfully quiet. … I’ve heard from most of (the volunteers) texting, saying, ‘Gosh, it just doesn’t feel right.’”
When the festival was launched in the early 1980s by then-mayor Mel Cohen, it was an effort to remind people of the downtown businesses when malls and shopping centers were taking over the area.
“It certainly served its purpose,” Jablonski said. “Over the years, it’s just grown exponentially. Of course, it went from being on the courthouse square to being eight blocks of downtown.”
In the early days, Jablonski recalled that she would book the North Carolina Army/Navy band to play in the festival. The real turning point came in the last 12 to 15 years, when the festival started booking country music stars like Rodney Atkins as the headlining performer.
“The bottom line is the festival has become absolutely a tradition in this community,” Jablonski said. “By far and wide, people really enjoy it and it certainly brings in the folks and fills the hotels, and it generates a lot of traffic to our restaurants — all restaurants, not just downtown restaurants.”
There has been some noise downtown that has hinted at the future of Morganton’s cityscape.
Crews spent last week demolishing the old jailhouse that sat on the square to make way for the square’s new design.
The new design, which is set to have a stage for musical events and enhance the green space on the square, should be finished by the time the 2021 Historic Morganton Festival rolls around.
“The square has always been the center of the festival and the heart of our community, so I think, if anything, next year’s event season is going to really utilize that and be able to utilize the square even more so than it has in years past,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the city’s Main Street department. “With a permanent stage and nicer landscaping and restrooms, it’s going to be top-notch and I’m looking forward to having that permanent stage as one of the three to four that we typically have during the festival. I think that’s going to be an area for an entire community to gather even beyond the festival.”
Jablonski said the square typically stays booked on the weekends for about nine months out of the year.
“It’s going to be just an incredible space,” Jablonski said. “It needs to be a place where people feel welcome and right now, it just doesn’t feel that way. Right now you come in and you go, ‘OK, there’s the courthouse square, so what?’ But we want them to stop. I want to see families out there enjoying it and having a picnic. … I really hope with this change it will encourage people to come up and enjoy it and hang out.”
For now, city staffers are excited to start planning for next year’s festival.
Nelson said city staff start working on plans for the next year’s festival about a week after the festival happens.
“It takes a really big team in order to make this happen,” Nelson said. “It’s not something that happens overnight.”
She said the festival works with the best in the business to put on the two-day lineup year after year.
“It’s been really weird not being able to do that this year,” Nelson said. “But I’m looking forward to kick starting and looking to 2021, and hopefully getting back onto what is known as an annual event for Morganton and Burke County.”
The party might not happen in person, but the city will be commemorating the festival that could have been.
The Main Street office will be selling T-shirts and posters with a unique design featuring the festival’s groundhog mascot, Gus, and some special accents to denote the peculiar year that has been 2020.
The T-shirts will be sold for $15 each and posters for $5, Nelson said. Call 828-438-5280 to learn about ordering a shirt or poster.
Nelson said she and Jablonski have been involved in training with the North Carolina Association of Festivals and Events to figure out what festivals will look like after COVID-19.
“We’re excited to utilize that group of professionals in order to help us plan and prepare for what we hope to be a great year,” Nelson said.
Whatever is to come, the city is looking forward to the return of the festival.
“I think that the festival will be back as strong, at least, next year,” Jablonski said. “I know that we’ve got to get through this, and we’ll just see what happens, but I think we will get back to some form of normalcy and that it may take us a year, but we’ll be ready.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
