City staff remembers past years of annual event

Jablonski said the square typically stays booked on the weekends for about nine months out of the year.

“It’s going to be just an incredible space,” Jablonski said. “It needs to be a place where people feel welcome and right now, it just doesn’t feel that way. Right now you come in and you go, ‘OK, there’s the courthouse square, so what?’ But we want them to stop. I want to see families out there enjoying it and having a picnic. … I really hope with this change it will encourage people to come up and enjoy it and hang out.”

For now, city staffers are excited to start planning for next year’s festival.

Nelson said city staff start working on plans for the next year’s festival about a week after the festival happens.

“It takes a really big team in order to make this happen,” Nelson said. “It’s not something that happens overnight.”

She said the festival works with the best in the business to put on the two-day lineup year after year.

“It’s been really weird not being able to do that this year,” Nelson said. “But I’m looking forward to kick starting and looking to 2021, and hopefully getting back onto what is known as an annual event for Morganton and Burke County.”