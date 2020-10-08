City waives convenience fees for online utility payments

City utility customers will save a little money this fall if they choose to pay their utility bills online.
To further help utility customers experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Morganton is temporarily waiving convenience fees that are charged when customers pay their utility bills online.
Customers paying online will not be required to pay the convenience fee through Nov. 30. Customers can pay online by visiting https://bit.ly/2GKvRnA.
To begin paying online, customers will need to have their most recent bill available. To register a new account at the online payment portal, they should enter their email and a new password, and click register. This will take customers to the screen where account information must be entered to finish setting up a new account.
If a customer already uses the online payment portal to pay their bills, no further action is required.
Call 828-438-5245 for further information.
