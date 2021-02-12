City wins 3 Public Power Awards of Excellence

ElectriCities of North Carolina announced this week that the city of Morganton won three 2020 Public Power Awards of Excellence.

The city earned awards for Wholesale Power Cost, Workforce Development and the Value of Public Power. Morganton was one of 16 communities in North Carolina to be recognized for its excellence in public power.

“It’s exciting to see the many achievements in North Carolina public power communities each year,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “I am always impressed by the ingenuity and true commitment of public power communities, particularly throughout 2020 when cities and towns were faced with challenges no one could have anticipated. We are proud of these public power communities and are grateful for their dedication.”

Morganton earned the Value of Public Power Award for its efforts in effectively communicating the value of power system ownership to its stakeholders and citizens. ElectriCities recognized the city for its communication efforts on social media about power outages to keep citizens updated during storms, weather events, or prolonged outages. The city makes efforts to keep customers updated about outages in real-time, including posting updates and replying to citizen concerns at all hours of the day and night.