Cleaning your home can improve respiratory health

Have you ever wondered what’s in the dirt found inside of our homes? Dirt contains many contaminants, including pollen, pesticides, insects and lead dust, just to name a few. Eighty-five percent of the outdoor contaminants found in homes are within the first four steps from the door. A great way to reduce outdoor contaminants is to add a doormat to exterior doors and remove your shoes. A clean home will lead to less exposure to contaminants, less clutter and a more comfortable living environment.

A few tips to keep your home clean and clutter-free are to clean floors and surfaces regularly with a damp mop and microfiber cloth. A vacuum with a Hepa air filter is a great investment to reduce contaminates in the home.

Proper ventilation promotes better respiratory health. Good ventilation in the home filters then circulates clean, fresh air, which reduces your exposure to allergens, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and mold. Check your exhaust fans to ensure they are in proper working order and use them when cooking and bathing. Change the air filters regularly on heating/cooling units. If you are using a fireplace, be sure the flue is clear and open. Healthy homes make healthy people!