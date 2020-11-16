Clinic receives national recognition

Carolina Digestive Care in Morganton has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the country, and in North Carolina, it ranks in the top 15.
Part of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Carolina Digestive Care is located at 107 Mica Ave. in Morganton.
“To help our readers make knowledgeable choices when they seek care for themselves or loved ones, Newsweek partnered with respected global research firm Statista,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief. “Our experts and our survey-participants assessed quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition. They also took into account how well facilities were responding to the threat of COVID-19.”
Carolina Digestive Care made the list spotlighting the 400 best centers in the 25 states that have the most facilities. They are: California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, Minnesota, Arizona, Mississippi, New York, South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas and Tennessee.
“We are so proud of our staff for being recognized for their excellent work,” said Drew Thomas, vice president of physician and ambulatory operations at CHS Blue Ridge. “They truly work together as a team to take excellent care of our patients and keep them safe from COVID-19.”
Ambulatory surgery centers are medical facilities that specialize in elective same-day or outpatient surgical procedures. They do not offer emergency care. Patients do not require admission to a hospital and are well enough to go home after the procedure. They are a separate entity from the hospital.
“The team puts the patient first, period,” said Joset Taylor, BSN, RN, director of operations. “Their effort and attitude every day to provide the best care, the best experience, and the best outcome for their patients were important in receiving this recognition.”
To see a list of all centers that were recognized, visit https://bit.ly/2Iu3ScG.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.