Clinic receives national recognition

Carolina Digestive Care in Morganton has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the country, and in North Carolina, it ranks in the top 15.

Part of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Carolina Digestive Care is located at 107 Mica Ave. in Morganton.

“To help our readers make knowledgeable choices when they seek care for themselves or loved ones, Newsweek partnered with respected global research firm Statista,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief. “Our experts and our survey-participants assessed quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition. They also took into account how well facilities were responding to the threat of COVID-19.”

Carolina Digestive Care made the list spotlighting the 400 best centers in the 25 states that have the most facilities. They are: California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, Minnesota, Arizona, Mississippi, New York, South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas and Tennessee.