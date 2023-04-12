Burnsville resident, Jennifer Kerley recently joined Burke Primary Care as its onsite Certified Nurse Practitioner (NP-C) at Sherrill Furniture Industries’ Medical Clinic.

Kerley joins Burke Primary Care’s Occupational Health Division, offering onsite primary care services to Sherrill Furniture employees and family.

Completing her Doctorate of Nursing, Jennifer recently completed her FNP Clinical Experience procuring over 660 hours of clinical rotations in pediatrics, family practice, women's health, cardiology and behavior health specialties, and over 340 hours in DNP clinical projects. Additionally, Kerley served as a Division Clinical Educator in Behavioral Health for Mission Health System in Asheville, NC where she developed and taught Trauma-Informed Care classes.

Kerley holds a Doctorate of Science, Nursing, from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a Bachelor of Science, Nursing, from Lees-McRae College. Her earned credentials also include certification in Basic Life Support instruction for the American Red Cross and American Heart Association.

“With the rising cost of healthcare and limited access to primary care, our partnership with Sherrill Furniture brings primary care to their employees," Scott Gallagher, COO for Burke Primary Care, said. "With Jennifer’s unwavering commitment to quality healthcare, her passion to serve her patients creates a relationship that benefits employees, employer and primary care provider.”

Burke Primary Care’s nurse practitioners are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who work in collaboration with the practice’s other healthcare professionals to deliver family-focused care.

Burke Primary Care is a locally owned, independent practice dedicated to providing the highest quality medical care to Burke County residents and industry. The Morganton, NC-based practice offers a comprehensive list of ancillary services under one roof to support the needs of industry and patients of all ages including: occupational health; primary care; radiology services; 3D mammography; laboratory pediatric and geriatric care; same day visits for acute care needs; wellness and preventative visits; care for chronic illnesses, and sports medicine while being supported by a local hospitalists program for all admissions.