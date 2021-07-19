Clinics recognized for diabetes education efforts

The Diabetes Self-Management Education Service at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has been awarded education recognition status from the American Diabetes Association for high-quality educational services at Mountain Valley Health Center, Lenoir Family Medicine, Cajah’s Mountain Medical Associates, Valdese Medical Associates, Table Rock Family Medicine, Family Medical Associates, Women’s Health Group-Morganton and McDowell Medical Associates.
The Diabetes Self-Management Education Service at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is managed by Kristy Guillen, PharmD, CPP, CDCES, director of pharmacy and diabetes program coordinator, and staffed by pharmacists and board-certified diabetes educators, Alexandria Powell, PharmD, CPP, CDCES, BC-ADM and Carrie Neal, PharmD, CDCES.
The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition program has grown to become the leading quality assurance mechanism for diabetes education and support services across the country. Services that achieve recognition status are staffed by knowledgeable health professionals who provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.
“The process provides professionals with national standards by which to measure the quality of services they provide,” said Guillen.
Education recognition status is verified by certification from the ADA and awarded for four years.
Self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment. Participants in an ADA recognized service are taught self-care skills that will promote better management of their diabetes treatment regimen.
Participants receive individualized education plans that include the following topics: diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; preventing, detecting and treating acute complications; preventing, detecting and treating chronic complications through risk reduction; goal-setting and problem-solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy and gestational management.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report,” 34.2 million people in the United States have diabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.3 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day, more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2018. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2017, as it contributed to 270,702 deaths.
Assuring high-quality education for participants is one of the primary goals of the ADA Education Recognition Program. Through the support of the health care team and increased knowledge and awareness of diabetes, patients with diabetes can become empowered to assume a major part of the responsibility for their diabetes management.