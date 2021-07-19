Clinics recognized for diabetes education efforts

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report,” 34.2 million people in the United States have diabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.3 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day, more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2018. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2017, as it contributed to 270,702 deaths.