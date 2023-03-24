RALEIGH – Morganton will be one of eight locations across the state where residents will get to give their feedback on broadband internet and challenges to accessing it.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology will host a statewide listening tour focused on closing the digital divide, according to a release from the department and announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday.

The Morganton stop is set for May 4, but a time and location for it hasn’t yet been announced, according to a department communication representative. The representative said that information will be released later.

The release said the locations for the listening tour are in the eight prosperity regions defined by the N.C. General Assembly. In addition to Morganton, the other locations planned for the listening tour are:

April 25: Fayetteville

April 26: Rocky Mount

April 27: Jacksonville

May 2: Kernersville

May 8: Cherokee

May 11: Elizabeth City

May 16: Wingate

The Closing the Digital Divide: From Mountains to Coast listening tour will be hosted by the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity. It follows the planning requirements set by the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and Digital Equity Program, the release said.

“Input from communities, individuals, and local organizations will build upon the data we have collected through our mapping efforts to help us create a more complete view of the digital divide,” NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver said in the release. “This information is critical to fully connect state residents with the access, devices, and training they need to safely participate in the modern economy.”

All information gathered during the listening tour will be used to create comprehensive state plans to connect all North Carolinians, including the aging; people who live in rural areas; veterans; households at or below 150% of the federal poverty level; individuals with disabilities; members of a racial or ethnic minority group; immigrants; individuals with a language barrier, including those who are English learners and/or have low levels of literacy; people who are LGBTQI+; and incarcerated individuals, the release said.

“All North Carolinians need access to affordable high-speed internet, devices and digital skills so they can utilize online resources to work, learn, get health care and connect,” Cooper said in the release. “This listening tour will gather important feedback from residents and businesses that will help us get all communities connected.”

NCDIT hosted a kickoff webinar on March 7 to provide an overview of the BEAD and Digital Equity planning process, which includes collecting community feedback, creating asset inventories and needs assessments, and updating mapping, the release said.

The nearly $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds (and $30 million in state funds) invested in the plan to close the digital divide must be spent by the end of 2026, according to NCDIT.

To learn more about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity’s tour and view the webinar recording and slides, visit www.ncbroadband.gov/BEAD.