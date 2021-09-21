Coaches, team come together to help former player battling cancer

The tournament pitted 10 teams against each other with two different brackets, Hasson said.

One of the teams was made up of some of Propst’s former teammates who had been coached by Hasson.

“We kept those girls together from when they were 10 to when they were seniors in high school,” Hasson said. “We had a good run.”

There was no shortage of support for the tournament, Hasson said.

“It felt good to be able to help one of our own, to give back,” Hasson said. “She’s given so much to us through the years, and as far as getting the girls back together, it brought back some good memories … being on the ball field with them again and everything. Now all of them (are) mommas and (have) full-time jobs, this, that and the other. I talked to two or three of them afterwards, they was the same way I am. I was so sore Sunday I couldn’t hardly move.”

