Coaches, team come together to help former player battling cancer

The coaches and teammates of a former fast-pitch softball player who’s battling cancer stepped up to the plate again over the weekend to help raise money for her.
Emily Propst, a Spanish teacher and assistant softball coach at Draughn High School, was first diagnosed at the end of June with acute myeloid leukemia, which led to a month-long stint in the hospital and continued visits to get bone marrow biopsies. Doctors have told her that her cancer is in remission, but they still want her to continue cancer treatments to make sure it’s completely wiped out.
Rick Hasson, Propst’s former travel softball coach, said Alex Yancey, who had played softball with Yancey since elementary school, had first thrown out the idea of holding a benefit softball game to help raise some funds for Propst.
That idea developed into a tournament that was held in Marion on Saturday.
“We knew Emily was out of work and was having a hard time with the leukemia and everything, so we wanted to try to do something to help her since she was out of work,” Hasson said.
Propst said she was brought to tears when she found out about the tournament.
“I cried,” Propst said. “I was so just overjoyed because I couldn’t believe that they would all come together for me. It was a really special thing for me.”
The tournament pitted 10 teams against each other with two different brackets, Hasson said.
One of the teams was made up of some of Propst’s former teammates who had been coached by Hasson.
“We kept those girls together from when they were 10 to when they were seniors in high school,” Hasson said. “We had a good run.”
There was no shortage of support for the tournament, Hasson said.
“It felt good to be able to help one of our own, to give back,” Hasson said. “She’s given so much to us through the years, and as far as getting the girls back together, it brought back some good memories … being on the ball field with them again and everything. Now all of them (are) mommas and (have) full-time jobs, this, that and the other. I talked to two or three of them afterwards, they was the same way I am. I was so sore Sunday I couldn’t hardly move.”
Sponsors of the event included attorneys Frank Webster, Chris Back and Rob Denton, LeCroy Law Firm, Comfort Inn Morganton, Carolina Flooring, Chapmans Bail Bonding, Freeman Bail Bonding, Chick-fil-A Morganton, McDowell Parks and Recreation, Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch Softball and DJ Styles Entertainment.
“Most of them that gave money to this, they gave money to our travel team years ago,” Hasson said. “They remembered when they gave money to my team because they would sponsor some of our tournaments … I told them, ‘this is one of my players from years ago.’ [They said], ‘Yeah, what do you need? We’ll help you out any way we can.’ They were glad [to help] and I’m thankful for that because we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
Propst watched the tournament from an empty, adjacent field while the tournament went on throughout the day to stay safe from illnesses. She said she was thankful for everything everyone did for her, including the teams who played in the tournament.
“I’m beyond blessed to call them my friends and family,” Propst said. “I’m so glad that they came out to support me and my family. That was a whole Saturday that they spent at the field. They all said that they loved it, so I hope that they all had a good time.”
For those who didn’t get to attend the tournament but would like to support Propst in her fight against cancer, donations can be made to her on Venmo. Her username is @Emily-Propst-3.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.