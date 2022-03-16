Code enforcement action begins on Dogwood Drive property

“We feel we’re properly enforcing a valid ordinance,” Vinay said.

The Batemans hand delivered and mailed a letter to the city’s Department of Development and Design requesting it cease and desist from harassment.

In the letter, they said the harassment started Monday and has caused them to suffer “severe humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress, and physical discomfort.”

“The City of Morganton is harassing us trying to negate our protest on our property against the city and their failure to help our community and their ineffective use of tax dollars,” the letter reads. “They are trying to restrict and govern my 1st Amendment right. They are using ordinances that do not apply to this property to harass and restrict our protest and our business.”

Vinay said the city is preparing a response to the Batemans’ letter.

Joseph Bateman had said several of the people staying in his backyard will start work next week.