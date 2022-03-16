Code enforcement action begins on Dogwood Drive property

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’s print edition.
The city has taken its first step in enforcing its zoning and ordinances in relation to a homeless camp on Dogwood Drive.
It’s a situation that’s been ongoing since mid-February when a homeless camp on Herron Street in Morganton was cleaned up.
Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety made arrangements with a shelter in McDowell County to house those displaced by the cleanup of the camp, something The News Herald verified through text messages between Whisnant and the shelter’s director.
But when the pickup time came to be transported to the McDowell County shelter, no one showed up.
Instead, some camp residents had been invited to stay in the backyard of a home on Dogwood Drive owned by Joseph and Victoria Bateman.
The Batemans said they received a notice of violation this week from the city regarding violations of two ordinances.
Zoning Ordinance 3.3 Permitted Uses prohibits campgrounds, which have a lengthy list of requirements, in the low-intensity district where the Batemans live, according to city ordinance. The city’s zoning ordinances define a campground as any lot used for the accommodation of two or more recreation vehicles or non-vehicle campers for transient dwelling purposes.
“In their definition of a campground, we don’t meet the definition of a campground,” Joseph Bateman said. “This is a home — this is our home — opened up to the people that are staying in the back.”
City Attorney Louis Vinay said the city disagrees, telling The News Herald there are multiple tents — described in the ordinance as non-vehicle campers — and said the occupants fit the definition of transient dwelling purposes.
“They (the Batemans) have made clear these folks have been invited to live there for the time being so we believe that fits well within the definition of campground,” Vinay said.
The notice of violation notes that campgrounds could be allowed in different zoning district, but not without multiple changes to the property because of requirements laid out in the city’s zoning ordinances.
One of those requirements includes a minimum lot size of 5 acres, according to the city zoning ordinance. The Batemans own two lots in the Dogwood Drive neighborhood, the sum of which is about 2.37 acres of land, according to GIS records.
The other ordinance cited in the notice, one regarding the number of chickens someone can have on their property, prohibits any properties within city limits from owning more than five chickens — and they can’t own any roosters.
Joseph Bateman told The News Herald he does own more than five chickens and he plans to continue doing so.
“I have absolutely no intention of complying with that (notice of violation),” he said.
He said his property is a bona fide farm, and showed a card from the N.C. Department of Revenue designating his business as one with a conditional farmer exemption for tax purposes.
Mike Kirby, the city’s code enforcement officer, said the city doesn’t have any record of the Bateman’s property being a bona fide farm. The city’s zoning ordinance requires the Revenue Department certificate, a copy of the property tax listing that shows its eligible for a specific program outlined in N.C. General Statute, a forest management plan and a farm identification number issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
Kirby said if the Batemans applied for their property to become a bona fide farm, it still would not be exempt from the city’s zoning ordinances because of its zoning designation.
Joseph Bateman said he also believes the city’s ordinance limiting the ways he can use his property is a violation of his constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but Vinay disagreed.
“We feel we’re properly enforcing a valid ordinance,” Vinay said.
The Batemans hand delivered and mailed a letter to the city’s Department of Development and Design requesting it cease and desist from harassment.
In the letter, they said the harassment started Monday and has caused them to suffer “severe humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress, and physical discomfort.”
“The City of Morganton is harassing us trying to negate our protest on our property against the city and their failure to help our community and their ineffective use of tax dollars,” the letter reads. “They are trying to restrict and govern my 1st Amendment right. They are using ordinances that do not apply to this property to harass and restrict our protest and our business.”
Vinay said the city is preparing a response to the Batemans’ letter.
Joseph Bateman had said several of the people staying in his backyard will start work next week.
“You want these folks out of my backyard back here, where can they go?” Joseph Bateman said. “Where can these people go? Where can they go that the couples can stay together, they can keep their animals? … Where can they go and have an equal opportunity? Where can they go, where can they go get an opportunity for a full-time job, a good paying job, not a minimum wage job working 5 to 20 hours a week? How do they get off the street making $150, $200 a week? Somebody explain that.
“I have questions that need to be answered. If you want them out my backyard, you answer these questions. Where’s their opportunity? Where can they go? Where can they go to stay together?”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer