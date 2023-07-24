A local author will share historical insights about the town of Rhodhiss in an upcoming presentation.

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome local author Sherrie Hartsoe Sigmon, who will speak about her book, “Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village: Rhodhiss, North Carolina” at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

The book, published by Redhawk Publications of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, tells the story of Rhodhiss from the late 1800s to present day. The town was named for John Rhodes and George Hiss and was incorporated in 1903.

“’Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village’ gives a detailed perspective from the point of view of the mill workers, villagers and children of workers,” Sigmon said. “In 1988, over 70 people were interviewed to give voice to the town’s history. The COVID isolation time was spent transcribing the tapes. Out of that came a book that shares their accounts of child labor, living and working conditions, entertainment, education, religion and textile products. The book discusses the trials, tribulations, joys and love within the village.”

The author was born in Caldwell County and educated at Rhodhiss Elementary School, Granite Falls High School, Caldwell Community College, the University of North Carolina - Charlotte, Appalachian State University and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She is a retired English teacher (West Iredell High School) who also did two interims at East Burke High School.

“I have always been interested in history, especially North Carolina history,” Sigmon said. “When I was in the sixth grade, I wrote a short history of the town after interviewing a few people. I was hooked then. I heard many interesting stories. My presentation includes a Powerpoint that has some of the photos from the book. The book has over 600 pictures. Rhodhiss' story is told throughout the book, and it is similar to the plight of many mill villages that covered the south during the 20th century. The millhands worked together to make the work, school, churches and community the best that they could be, where everyone felt as if they were part of one big family.”

In addition to Sigmon’s presentation Thursday, Rick Justice, Rhodhiss town manager, will share details on the town's 120th anniversary celebration, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Coffee at the Museum” programs are free and open to the community. For more information, contact the History Museum at 828-437-1777.